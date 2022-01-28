Sparkling Mango Passionfruit CELSIUS Now Available Exclusively at 7-Eleven and Speedway Stores

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention, caffeine enthusiasts: there is a brand new CELSIUS®, (Nasdaq: CELH), flavor exclusively available at participating 7-Eleven® and Speedway® stores. Sparkling Mango Passionfruit CELSIUS energy drink is the perfect combination of sweet and tart that's great to enjoy on its own as an afternoon pick-me-up when you need some energy, or as the ideal beverage to pair with your favorite 7-Eleven snacks.

"Our customers are currently obsessed with CELSIUS, and they're always looking to try the latest and greatest flavor," said Brooke Hodierne, 7-Eleven vice president of merchandising. "We couldn't think of a better way to surprise and delight our energy fans than to offer them exclusive access to the Sparkling Mango Passionfruit flavor. We're excited to add this to our lineup of functional energy options and be a destination for CELSUIS customers."

CELSIUS is a great option whether you're looking for some pre-workout energy before hitting the gym or simply want a refreshing alternative to coffee. With zero sugars, zero preservatives and 7 essential vitamins, it's also the ideal midday pick-me-up for on-the-go lifestyles. And to make this offer even more irresistible, now through 2/22/22, customers can pick up any two of their favorite CELSIUS flavors from participating 7-Eleven locations for just $4.25.

"We are thrilled to team up with 7-Eleven to meet our customers where they already shop and excite them with this new innovative exclusive flavor," commented John Fieldly, President and CEO of CELSIUS Holdings, Inc. "Just like 7-Eleven, we are passionate about innovation and this great tasting Sparkling Mango Passionfruit CELISUS is on-trend and we believe will not only expand our portfolio line-up but continues to appeal to a broader base of energy drink consumers seeking functional energy. We think the Sparkling Mango Passionfruit CELSIUS will do just that."

Reenergize by ordering a CELSIUS* straight to your door through 7-Eleven Delivery via the 7NOW® app. From January 31 through February 6, 7-Eleven is treating customers to one free CELSIUS Sparkling Mango Passionfruit when they order through the 7NOW delivery app from participating locations while supplies last**.

7NOW delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. Even sweeter, with the new 7NOW Gold Pass™ subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products, including our new CELSIUS flavor, for just $5.95 a month**. Alcohol delivery, including beer, wine, and liquor, is available in select markets to customers age 21 and older.

The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

*By joining you will be signing up for a recurring monthly subscription to the 7NOW Gold Pass. After the 14 day free trial period ends, your payment method on file will be charged $5.95 plus applicable taxes and your subscription will automatically renew monthly until you cancel through your account page. Delivery fee will be waived on delivery orders,

**Valid 1/31-2/6. Limit 1 per customer. A small basket fee may apply to any offer if minimum purchase requirement is not met. Delivery charges may apply. Limited delivery area. All offers limited, while supplies last. 7-Eleven, Inc. reserves the right to modify, change or cancel this offer at any time. Void where prohibited.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7–Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7–Eleven stores, 7–Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7–Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7–Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7–Eleven.com.

About CELSIUS Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS® and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS® has five beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The five lines include, CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS HEAT™, CELSIUS® BCAA +Energy, CELSIUS® On-the-Go, and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. For more information, please visit: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com

