Influential Thought Leader Releases Sequel to Bestselling Self-Help Book on Turning Passion and Purpose into Profits

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sometimes, we have to shatter something in order to rebuild it. An edgy follow-up to his first book The Art of WHY, founder of Russo Capital and bestselling author Frankie Russo debuts Breaking WHY: Hacking and Rebuilding Strategic Emotions for Authentic Success (February 2022; Amplify Publishing).

As an investor of some of the fastest-growing, privately-owned organizations in America, Russo has been featured in numerous notable publications, including TIME, Fortune, Inc, Bloomberg Businessweek, and Entrepreneur. In 2016, he released The Art of WHY, which became an Amazon bestseller in self-help and has been expanded into the rules-defying Breaking WHY.

This new book articulates why we must continue breaking down our true WHY in order to rebuild it and discover a more meaningful definition of purpose. Sharing personal experiences and providing workbook exercises, Russo explores the role that emotions can play as we strive to achieve authentic success in both our personal lives and in the realm of business and entrepreneurship. BlueInk Review claims that "those struggling to find meaning in their lives will find plenty of food for thought here."

Breaking WHY is for entrepreneurs, artists, professionals, athletes, and any person seeking to redefine their meaning of personal success.

Breaking WHY is available now through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Amplify Publishing. Russo is available for interviews, features, speaking opportunities, and other events. For more information, visit frankie-russo.com .

