Merit Advisors Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Stancil Property Tax, Adding Industry Experts and Expanding its Local Footprint

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Advisors, LLC announced today the execution of a letter of intent to acquire Houston, Texas-based Stancil Property Tax. As a result of the contemplated transaction, Merit Advisors would greatly expand its oil and gas expertise, increase its bench strength, enhance compliance capabilities, add service capacities and demonstrate its commitment to leading the energy space by assembling the leading energy state and local tax practice in the nation. This strategic acquisition would increase Merit Advisor's local footprint in Dallas/Ft. Worth and Houston and strengthen its client presence across the United States.

Merit Advisors is expanding energy tax leadership with LOI to acquire Houston -based Stancil Property Tax

The Stancil team would bring three distinguished leaders in the industry with more than 75 years of property tax consulting experience to Merit. Houston-based Vann Vandervoort, Partner, has more than 35 years of experience and a focus on midstream and upstream energy sectors. Rob W. Clark, ASA, Partner, is based out of Dallas and has more than 30 years of valuation and consulting expertise with a focus on the refining, chemical and utility business sectors. Houston-based Damien Larson, PE, Partner and practicing petroleum engineer with Stancil Property Tax, LLC, primarily focuses on the upstream oil and gas industry.

The Merit mission remains steadfast: helping energy sector clients increase their cash flow by addressing the most complex tax, mineral management and valuation business challenges. The acquisition would bring a sizable group of clients and expanded expertise specifically in the downstream market, engineering capabilities and valuation services.

"Merit has a unique and differentiated position in the energy industry with a vast network and client-base that has enabled us to bring hundreds of millions of cash flow back to our clients over our history," said Tony Kroschewsky, Merit Advisors Chief Executive Officer. "Ultimately bringing Stancil onto the Merit team would further our ability to find cash flow for our clients via our platform of technology-enabled SALT, mineral management and other financial services in the energy industry."

"We want to become part of a larger, growing platform that can help us bring additional value to our clients," said Damien Larson, Partner at Stancil Property Tax. "We're excited to have found a culture that aligns with ours, an exceptionally talented group of professionals and practice lines that can bring immediate benefit to our existing clients."

"For 25 years, Merit Advisors has grown by aligning with people who have taken the time to understand our clients, have an intimate knowledge of the energy industry and know how to put the pieces together to create value," said Will Presson, Founder and Managing Partner Merit Advisors. "We are excited about the opportunity to have Vann, Rob, Damien and team join us, in an effort to further solidify our position as a leader in the Energy Property Tax Industry. They will bring renewed vision, industry insight and 75 years of combined energy sector experience."

About Merit Advisors, LLC

Founded in 1998, Merit Advisors serves clients through a unique, integrated approach that helps clients minimize tax exposure, maximize cash recoveries and capitalize on economic incentives by analyzing opportunities and liabilities. The firm operates across six practice areas: property tax, sales and use tax, credits and incentives, severance tax, appraisal and valuation, and mineral management.

About Stancil Property Tax

Formed in 2016, the firm is led by engineers specializing in providing property tax services for the oil and gas and petrochemical industry. The firm excels in managing client portfolios, minimizing tax liabilities, tax planning, education and driving efficiencies for their clients.

