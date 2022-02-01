The on-demand pay benefit gives employees the power of choice and control over their pay, significantly improving employee tenure and productivity

Piada Italian Street Food at the Forefront of Hiring and Retaining Employees After Partnering with DailyPay The on-demand pay benefit gives employees the power of choice and control over their pay, significantly improving employee tenure and productivity

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piada Italian Street Food , a rapidly growing fast-casual Italian cuisine restaurant chain, has partnered with DailyPay , the leading provider of on-demand pay, to provide its employees with a transformative financial wellness benefit that gives them access to their earned pay instantly.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Piada Italian Street Food operates 43 locations across the U.S. By partnering with DailyPay, Piada Italian Street Food is empowering its hourly employees with the power of choice and control over their earned pay, giving them the flexibility to pay bills, spend, save or invest on their schedule.

"Team members are looking for more fulfilling work and benefits that matter, and we are committed to investing in our workforce to make this happen. Our new partnership with DailyPay is a huge step in the right direction to provide attractive incentives that support team members inside and outside of the workplace," said Cassandra Thomas, Senior People Services for Piada. "Enabling financial wellness among our team members is a top priority and DailyPay is helping us do just that."

Research commissioned by DailyPay with the Aite-Novarica Group shows that 94% of users credit DailyPay for having less trouble paying bills, with 4 in 5 users no longer having to turn to payday loans or pay overdraft fees to make ends meet.

Piada Italian Street Food is among the latest QSR to partner with DailyPay. DailyPay's research shows that with DailyPay, companies are able to fill open positions 52% faster than those that don't offer a daily payment option while experiencing a 50% reduction in turnover.

The majority of Fortune 200 companies that have an on-demand pay benefit offer DailyPay, including 7 out of 10 of the country's largest quick-service restaurant chains.

About Piada Italian Street Food

The restaurant's premium fast-casual concept, which offers Guests an array of healthy (and indulgent) options from a selection of more than 30 toppings, is centered around the Piada. Piadas are made up of a thin-crust dough, which is freshly baked on a stone grill and filled with a selection of Italian-inspired ingredients, then hand-rolled to perfection. Other signature menu items include Piada's salads made with fresh ingredients and craveable pasta dishes made with their classic sauces.

Piada was inspired by the roadside family-run street food carts and markets found in Rimini, Italy, and the company's first restaurant opened in 2010. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Piada has 41 locations throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Texas.

About DailyPay

DailyPay, Inc., powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system. Partnering with America's best-in-class employers, including Dollar Tree, Berkshire Hathaway, and Adecco. DailyPay is the recognized gold standard in on-demand pay. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model, and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants, and financial institutions. DailyPay is building technology and the mindset to reimagine the way money moves, from the moment work starts. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press .

