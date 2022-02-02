The startup aims to cause a revolution in people's connectivity, using Machine Learning to solve broadband and Wi-Fi issues, without having to contact the operator to complain.

Indicator Capital leads a US$ 2.2 million investment round in Beegol to improve the quality of Internet services The startup aims to cause a revolution in people's connectivity, using Machine Learning to solve broadband and Wi-Fi issues, without having to contact the operator to complain.

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indicator Capital, a Brazilian early-stage venture capital firm, is leading a US$ 2.2 million investment round in Beegol, a SaaS company that uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to monitor and improve the quality of services provided by broadband operators. Beegol's platform is the only one in the world that monitors the network "end to end", including all the necessary components to provide excellent Quality of Experience (QoE) to the end customer while reducing operational costs to major ISPs and Telcos.

This is the fourth contribution made through the Indicator 2 IoT Fund, the largest Internet of Things and Connectivity specialized fund in Latin America. The Series A round is expected to be completed within 18 months with an extra amount of US$ 2 million bringing the total investment to US$ 4.2 million.

Founded in 2019, Beegol aims to improve the way Operators deliver broadband services, which are increasingly vital for the home, work, study and social environments such as gaming and video conferencing. Beegol's goal is to enable broadband operators to immediately locate, identify and fix issues anywhere in their network, thus increasing QoE and reducing operational, customer support and churn costs.

To achieve this, Beegol has developed a Machine Learning platform that monitors, identifies, and locates problems in the network using data collected through a software agent embedded in the modem (telemetry) in real-time.

Indicator Capital co-founder, Fábio Iunis de Paula, highlights that "Beegol has enormous growth potential, not only in Brazil but internationally, as it operates in a giant market and solves the pain that is the vulnerable point of the telecommunications infrastructure and Internet around the world". The startup is present in São Paulo, Los Angeles, New York and is opening a new office in Europe.

For the founder and CEO of Beegol, Gilberto Mayor, "Beegol's entirely software-based platform solves this challenge holistically and puts the data in the hands of the operator with no need to change legacy systems thus it can be quickly deployed anywhere in the world. This investment will accelerate our globalization process".

View original content:

SOURCE Indicator Capital