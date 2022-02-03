LANNETT REPORTS FISCAL 2022 SECOND-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS; REVISES DOWN FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE -- Q2 Business and Financial Highlights:

TREVOSE, Pa., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended December 31, 2021.

"For the quarter, ongoing and increasing competitive pricing pressure across our product offering negatively impacted net sales and gross margin," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "While we anticipate this pricing environment to persist over the near term, we continue to execute on our core strategies to build our product pipeline, advance our durable insulin and respiratory assets and reduce costs throughout the organization. We also continue to maintain a solid cash position, which was more than $98 million at December 31, 2021.

"Last month, the FDA completed its safety review of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for our biosimilar insulin glargine and concluded that we may proceed with the proposed clinical investigation. We expect the pivotal clinical trial to commence next month and be completed by early next year. If the trial is successful, we would anticipate filing the Biologics License Application (BLA) shortly thereafter and potentially launching the product by early 2024, if approved by the FDA. Regarding the pending Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for our generic Advair Diskus® product, we expect to receive feedback from the FDA later this month.

"Looking ahead, we have revised our guidance down to reflect, in part, a targeted product optimization effort, a delay in the expected launch of a key product, fewer new supply requests anticipated for the balance of this year, as well as the previously mentioned competitive environment for a number of our oral generic products."

Restructuring, Cost Reduction Initiatives - Update

In November 2021, the company announced a restructuring plan to further optimize operations, improve efficiencies and reduce costs to improve competitiveness. The plan is expected to be largely completed by the end of the current fiscal year and generate approximately $20 million of cost savings annually. Thus far, the company has completed the restructuring of its R&D function and targeted headcount reductions.

Second Quarter Financial Results: Fiscal 2022 vs Fiscal 2021

GAAP basis:

Net sales were $86.5 million compared with $133.9 million

Gross profit was $5.7 million , or 7% of net sales. This compares with $0.8 million , or 1% of net sales, which included a $23.2 million inventory write down and $5.0 million to expense the cost to renew a product distribution contract

Asset impairment charges primarily related to the November 2021 Restructuring Plan and ongoing competitive pressure were $49.4 million . Asset impairment charges were $198.0 million in last year's second quarter

Net loss was $81.1 million , or $2.01 per share, compared with $171.9 million , or $4.36 per share

Non-GAAP basis:

Net sales were $86.5 million compared with $133.9 million

Adjusted gross profit was $9.7 million , or 11% of net sales, compared with $31.1 million , or 23% of net sales

Adjusted interest expense increased to $12.9 million from $10.5 million

Adjusted net loss was $15.9 million , or $0.39 per share, versus adjusted net income of $3.2 million , or $0.08 per diluted share

Negative adjusted EBITDA was $1.0 million versus adjusted EBITDA of $24.0 million

Guidance for Fiscal 2022

Based on its current outlook, the company revised guidance for fiscal year 2022, as follows:



GAAP Adjusted* Net sales $335 million to $360 million, down from $370 million to $400 million $335 million to $360 million, down from $370 million to $400 million Gross margin % Approximately 10% to 11%, down from approximately 15% to 17% Approximately 14% to 15%, down from approximately 19% to 21% R&D expense $23 million to $26 million, down from $25 million to $28 million $23 million to $26 million, down from $25 million to $28 million SG&A expense $66.5 million to $69.5 million, up from $64 million to $67 million $55 million to $58 million, unchanged Restructuring expense $3 million to $4 million $-- Asset impairment $49.4 million $-- Interest and other Approximately $58 million, unchanged Approximately $52 million, unchanged Effective tax rate Approximately 0% to 5%, unchanged Approximately 23% to 24%, up from 22% to 23% Adjusted EBITDA N/A $0 to $8 million, down from $22 million to $32 million Capital expenditures $10 million to $14 million, unchanged $10 million to $14 million, unchanged

*A reconciliation of Adjusted amounts to most directly comparable GAAP amounts can be found in the attached financial tables.

Conference Call Information and Forward-Looking Statements

Later today, the company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to review its results of operations for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended December 31, 2021. The conference call will be available to interested parties by dialing 888-771-4371 from the U.S. or Canada, or 847-585-4405 from international locations, passcode 50278391. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at www.lannett.com. Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be archived and accessible on the same website for at least three months.

Discussion during the conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding such topics as, but not limited to, the company's financial status and performance, regulatory and operational developments, and any comments the company may make about its future plans or prospects in response to questions from participants on the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains references to Non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, which are financial measures that are not prepared in conformity with United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP). Management uses these measures internally for evaluating its operating performance. The Company's management believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information regarding operational performance, because it enhances an investor's overall understanding of the financial results for the Company's core business. Additionally, it provides a basis for the comparison of the financial results for the Company's core business between current, past and future periods. The Company also believes that including Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate to provide additional information to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Detailed reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included with this release.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude, among others, the effects of (1) amortization of purchased intangibles and other purchase accounting entries, (2) restructuring expenses, (3) asset impairment charges, (4) non-cash interest expense, as well as (5) certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature.

ADVAIR DISKUS® is a registered trademark of GlaxoSmithKline.

About Lannett Company, Inc.:

Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications – see financial schedule below for net sales by medical indication. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Any such statements, including, but not limited to, the timing related to commencing and successfully completing the pivotal clinical trial, filing the Biologics License Application and successfully launching biosimilar insulin glargine; timing related to receiving FDA approval and successfully launching generic Advair Diskus; the potential material impact of COVID-19 on future financial results; successfully reducing expenses as a result of the restructuring and achieving the financial metrics stated in the company's revised guidance for fiscal 2022, whether expressed or implied, are subject to risks and uncertainties which can cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include, but are not limited to, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of FDA or other regulatory approvals or actions, the ability to successfully commercialize products upon approval, including acquired products, and Lannett's estimated or anticipated future financial results, future inventory levels, future competition or pricing, future levels of operating expenses, product development efforts or performance, and other risk factors discussed in the company's Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements represent the company's judgment as of the date of this news release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES FOLLOW

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data)







(Unaudited)











December 31, 2021

June 30, 2021













ASSETS









Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,635

$ 93,286 Accounts receivable, net 66,275

98,834 Inventories

105,779

109,545 Income taxes receivable 35,847

35,050 Assets held for sale

12,733

2,678 Other current assets

15,345

14,170 Total current assets 334,614

353,563 Property, plant and equipment, net 143,104

166,674 Intangible assets, net

90,972

137,835 Operating lease right-of-use asset 10,227

10,559 Other assets

16,020

15,106 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 594,937

$ 683,737



























LIABILITIES







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 25,988

$ 29,585 Accrued expenses

11,206

13,077 Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses 9,606

10,680 Rebates payable

25,205

19,025 Royalties payable

10,687

13,779 Restructuring liability

620

8 Current operating lease liabilities 2,054

2,045 Other current liabilities 3,885

2,270 Total current liabilities 89,251

90,469 Long-term debt, net

603,484

590,683 Long-term operating lease liabilities 10,554

11,047 Other liabilities

17,808

19,009 TOTAL LIABILITIES

721,097

711,208













STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT





Common stock($0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 42,053,623 and 40,913,148 shares issued;





40,500,320 and 39,576,606 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively) 42

41 Additional paid-in capital 360,765

355,239 Accumulated deficit

(468,193)

(364,766) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (519)

(548) Treasury stock (1,553,303 and 1,336,542 shares at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively) (18,255)

(17,437) Total stockholders' deficit (126,160)

(27,471) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 594,937

$ 683,737



































LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

























Three months ended

Six months ended





December 31,

December 31,





2021

2020

2021

2020





















Net sales

$ 86,508

$ 133,920

$ 188,033

$ 260,399

Cost of sales

76,990

124,488

157,998

216,675

Amortization of intangibles

3,808

8,657

7,804

17,246

Gross profit

5,710

775

22,231

26,478

Operating expenses:

















Research and development expenses

4,747

5,644

10,511

12,183

Selling, general and administrative expenses

18,791

13,730

37,696

28,866

Restructuring expenses

891

-

891

4,043

Asset impairment charges

49,361

198,000

49,361

198,000

Total operating expenses

73,790

217,374

98,459

243,092

Operating loss

(68,080)

(216,599)

(76,228)

(216,614)

Other income (expense):

















Investment income

46

43

80

88

Interest expense

(14,430)

(13,496)

(28,654)

(27,982)

Other

11

28

(51)

5

Total other expense

(14,373)

(13,425)

(28,625)

(27,889)

Loss before income tax

(82,453)

(230,024)

(104,853)

(244,503)

Income tax benefit

(1,368)

(58,076)

(1,426)

(66,056)

Net loss

$ (81,085)

$ (171,948)

$ (103,427)

$ (178,447)





















Loss per common share (1):

















Basic

$ (2.01)

$ (4.36)

$ (2.58)

$ (4.55)

Diluted

$ (2.01)

$ (4.36)

$ (2.58)

$ (4.55)





















Weighted average common shares outstanding (1):

















Basic

40,358,127

39,443,441

40,142,974

39,257,211

Diluted

40,358,127

39,443,441

40,142,974

39,257,211





















(1) Effective with the Warrants issued on April 22, 2021, the basic and diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the two-class method.



LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)































Six months ended December 31, 2021

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross Profit Gross

Margin % R&D expenses SG&A

expenses Restructuring

expenses Asset

impairment

charges Operating

loss Other expense Loss before

income tax Income tax

benefit Net loss Diluted loss

per share (j)





GAAP Reported $ 188,033 $ 157,998 $ 7,804 $ 22,231 12% $ 10,511 $ 37,696 $ 891 $ 49,361 $ (76,228) $ (28,625) $ (104,853) $ (1,426) $ (103,427) $ (2.58) Adjustments:





























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (7,804) 7,804

- - - - 7,804 - 7,804 - 7,804

Cody API business (b) - (50) - 50

(6) (270) - - 326 - 326 - 326

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (2,102) - - 2,102 - 2,102 - 2,102

Restructuring expenses (d) - - - -

- - (891) - 891 - 891 - 891

Distribution agreement renewal costs (e) - - - -

- (219) - - 219 - 219 - 219

Asset impairment charges (f) - - - -

- - - (49,361) 49,361 - 49,361 - 49,361

Non-cash interest (g) - - - -

- - - - - 2,959 2,959 - 2,959

Other (h) - (177) - 177

(1) (5,944) - - 6,122 - 6,122 - 6,122

Tax adjustments (i) - - - -

- - - - - - - (7,162) 7,162

































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 188,033 $ 157,771 $ - $ 30,262 16% $ 10,504 $ 29,161 $ - $ - $ (9,403) $ (25,666) $ (35,069) $ (8,588) $ (26,481) $ (0.66)































(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI

















(b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business





















(c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition















(d) To exclude expenses associated with the 2021 Restructuring Plan





















(e) To exclude the consideration recorded to renew the Company's distribution agreement with Recro Gainesville LLC















(f) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets and the facility and certain equipment at Silarx in Carmel, NY









(g) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs



















(h) To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement, one-time employee retention awards and separation costs related to the Company's former Chief Information Officer



(i) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates

















(j) The weighted average share number for the six months ended December 31, 2021 is 40,142,974 for GAAP and non-GAAP loss per share calculations.













































LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)































Six months ended December 31, 2020

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross

Profit Gross

Margin % R&D expenses SG&A

expenses Restructuring

expenses Asset

impairment

charges Operating

income

(loss) Other loss Income

(loss) before

income tax Income tax

expense

(benefit) Net

income

(loss) Diluted

earnings

(loss)

per share (k)





GAAP Reported $ 260,399 $ 216,675 $ 17,246 $ 26,478 10% $ 12,183 $ 28,866 $ 4,043 $ 198,000 $ (216,614) $ (27,889) $ (244,503) $ (66,056) $ (178,447) $ (4.55) Adjustments:





























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (17,246) 17,246

- - - - 17,246 - 17,246 - 17,246

Cody API business (b) - (158) - 158

(5) (455) - - 618 - 618 - 618

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (2,102) - - 2,102 - 2,102 - 2,102

Restructuring expenses (d) - - - -

- - (4,043) - 4,043 - 4,043 - 4,043

Asset impairment charges (e) - - - -

- - - (198,000) 198,000 - 198,000 - 198,000

Write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory (f) - (16,623) - 16,623

- - - - 16,623 - 16,623

16,623

Distribution agreement renewal costs (g) - (4,966) - 4,966

- - - - 4,966 - 4,966

4,966

Non-cash interest (h) - - - -

- - - - - 6,250 6,250 - 6,250

Other (i) - - - -

- (1,504) - - 1,504 - 1,504 - 1,504

Tax adjustments (j) - - - -

- - - - - - - 67,453 (67,453)

































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 260,399 $ 194,928 $ - $ 65,471 25% $ 12,178 $ 24,805 $ - $ - $ 28,488 $ (21,639) $ 6,849 $ 1,397 $ 5,452 $ 0.13































(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI















(b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business



















(c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition















(d) To exclude the costs associated with the decommissioning and shutdown of the Philadelphia manufacturing and distribution sites













(e) To exclude the federally mandated branded prescription drug fee related to Levothyroxine, a product the Company no longer sells













(f) To exclude write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory related to the discontinuance of certain product lines















(g) To exclude the consideration recorded to renew the Company's distribution agreement with Recro Gainesville LLC















(h) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs



















(i) To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement

















(j) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates

















(k) The weighted average share number for the six months ended December 31, 2020 is 39,257,211 for GAAP and 40,915,504 for the non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations









LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)































Three months ended December 31, 2021

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross Profit Gross

Margin % R&D expenses SG&A

expenses Restructuring

expenses Asset

impairment

charges Operating

loss Other expense Loss before

income tax Income tax

benefit Net loss Diluted loss

per share (i)





GAAP Reported $ 86,508 $ 76,990 $ 3,808 $ 5,710 7% $ 4,747 $ 18,791 $ 891 $ 49,361 $ (68,080) $ (14,373) $ (82,453) $ (1,368) $ (81,085) $ (2.01) Adjustments:





























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (3,808) 3,808

- - - - 3,808 - 3,808 - 3,808

Cody API business (b) - (17) - 17

- (257) - - 274 - 274 - 274

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (1,051) - - 1,051 - 1,051 - 1,051

Restructuring expenses (d) - - - -

- - (891) - 891 - 891 - 891

Asset impairment charges (e) - - - -

- - - (49,361) 49,361 - 49,361 - 49,361

Non-cash interest (f) - - - -

- - - - - 1,520 1,520 - 1,520

Other (g) - (177) - 177

(1) (3,525) - - 3,703 - 3,703 - 3,703

Tax adjustments (h) - - - -

- - - - - - - (4,588) 4,588

































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 86,508 $ 76,796 $ - $ 9,712 11% $ 4,746 $ 13,958 $ - $ - $ (8,992) $ (12,853) $ (21,845) $ (5,956) $ (15,889) $ (0.39)































(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI

















(b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business





















(c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition















(d) To exclude expenses associated with the 2021 Restructuring Plan





















(e) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets and the facility and certain equipment at Silarx in Carmel, NY









(f) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs



















(g) To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement, one-time employee retention awards and separation costs related to the Company's former Chief Information Officer





(h) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates

















(i) The weighted average share number for the three months ended December 31, 2021 is 40,358,127 for GAAP and non-GAAP loss per share calculations.













































LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)





























Three months ended December 31, 2020

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross Profit Gross

Margin % R&D expenses SG&A

expenses Restructuring

expenses Operating

income

(loss) Other expense Income (loss)

before

income tax Income tax

expense

(benefit) Net income

(loss) Diluted

earnings

(loss) per

share (j)





GAAP Reported $ 133,920 $ 124,488 $ 8,657 $ 775 1% $ 5,644 $ 13,730 $ 198,000 $ (216,599) $ (13,425) $ (230,024) $ (58,076) $ (171,948) $ (4.36) Adjustments:



























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (8,657) 8,657

- - - 8,657 - 8,657 - 8,657

Cody API business (b) - (84) - 84

(3) (28) - 115 - 115 - 115

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (1,051) - 1,051 - 1,051 - 1,051

Asset impairment charges (d) - - - -

- - (198,000) 198,000 - 198,000 - 198,000

Write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory (e) - (16,623) - 16,623

- - - 16,623 - 16,623 - 16,623

Distribution agreement renewal costs (f) - (4,966) - 4,966

- - - 4,966 - 4,966 - 4,966

Non-cash interest (g) - - - -

- - - - 2,973 2,973 - 2,973

Other (h) - - - -

- (553) - 553 - 553 - 553

Tax adjustments (i) - - - -

- - - - - - 57,784 (57,784)































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 133,920 $ 102,815 $ - $ 31,105 23% $ 5,641 $ 12,098 $ - $ 13,366 $ (10,452) $ 2,914 $ (292) $ 3,206 $ 0.08





























(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI















(b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business



















(c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition













(d) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets















(e) To exclude write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory related to the discontinuance of certain product lines













(f) To exclude the consideration recorded to renew the Company's distribution agreement with Recro Gainesville LLC













(g) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs

















(i) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates















(j) The weighted average share number for the three months ended December 31, 2020 is 39,443,441 for GAAP and 41,074,706 for the non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations





































LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands)









Three months ended



December 31, 2021





Net loss

$ (81,085)





Interest expense

14,430 Depreciation and amortization

9,286 Income tax benefit

(1,368) EBITDA

(58,737)





Share-based compensation

2,309 Inventory write-down

1,215 Asset impairment charges (a)

49,361 Investment income

(46) Other non-operating expense

(11) Restructuring expenses

891 Reimbursement of legal costs (b)

2,900 Other (c)

1,077 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ (1,041)

(a) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets and the facility and certain equipment at Silarx in Carmel, NY (b) To exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement (c) To primarily exclude one-time employee retention awards and separation costs related to the Company's former Chief Information Officer

























LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)













Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance















Non-GAAP







GAAP

Adjustments

Adjusted





















Net sales

$335 - $360

-

$335 - $360



Gross margin percentage

approx. 10% to 11%

4% (a) approx. 14% to 15%



R&D expense

$23 - $26

-

$23 - $26



SG&A expense

$66.5 - $69.5

($11.5) (b) $55 - $58



Restructuring expense

$3 - $4

($3 - $4) (c) -



Asset impairment charges

$49.4

($49.4) (d) -



Interest and other

approx. $58

($6) (e) approx. $52



Effective tax rate

approx. 0% to 5%

-

approx. 23% to 24%



Adjusted EBITDA

N/A

N/A

$0 - $8



Capital expenditures

$10 - $14

-

$10 - $14























(a) The adjustment primarily reflects amortization of purchased intangible assets related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI")







(b) The adjustment primarily excludes depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition and the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement



(c) To exclude expenses associated with the 2021 Restructuring Plan



(d) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets and the facility and certain equipment at

Silarx in Carmel, NY



(e) The adjustment reflects non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs









LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)









Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

Low

High







Net loss $ (166.4)

$ (158.0)







Interest expense 58.0

58.0 Depreciation and amortization 34.0

36.0 Income taxes -

(8.0) EBITDA (74.4)

(72.0)







Share-based compensation 9.0

9.0 Inventory write-down 7.0

8.0 Asset impairment charges (a) 49.4

49.4 Restructuring expenses (b) 3.0

4.0 Reimbursement of legal costs (c) 5.0

7.0 Other (d) 1.0

2.6 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ -

$ 8.0









(a) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets and the facility and certain equipment at Silarx in Carmel, NY (b) To exclude expenses associated with the 2021 Restructuring Plan (c) To exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement (d) To primarily exclude one-time employee retention awards and separation costs related to the Company's former Chief Information Officer

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. NET SALES BY MEDICAL INDICATION

















Three months ended

Six months ended ($ in thousands) December 31,

December 31, Medical Indication 2021

2020

2021

2020 Analgesic $ 3,919

$ 3,572

$ 9,233

$ 6,692 Anti-Psychosis 2,095

13,317

5,810

26,345 Cardiovascular 9,753

16,336

23,853

36,050 Central Nervous System 22,340

24,614

45,125

47,139 Endocrinology 8,297

9,496

16,142

12,729 Gastrointestinal 14,023

18,575

29,263

35,675 Infectious Disease 6,520

23,044

19,035

44,976 Migraine 4,446

6,083

9,131

15,773 Respiratory/Allergy/Cough/Cold 1,868

2,267

4,982

3,693 Urinary 1,164

1,361

2,340

2,819 Other 9,111

8,410

18,287

16,044 Contract Manufacturing revenue 2,972

6,845

4,832

12,464 Net Sales $ 86,508

$ 133,920

$ 188,033

$ 260,399

















