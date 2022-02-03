BALTIMORE, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehab.com, the leader in the rehabilitation space, has announced that Ryan Rice, partner at Rice Investment Group (RIG), is joining its advisory team. As Rehab.com continues to grow, the advisory team works with leadership on the company's business initiatives and helps guide its patient-first agenda.

Ryan Rice, Impact Investor and Tech Founder, Joins Rehab.com Advisory Team (PRNewswire)

Impact Investor and Early Rehab.com Supporter to Advise Market Growth Strategy



"Beyond his capacity as a proven financial strategist and analytics powerhouse, Ryan understands the need for an independent resource that patients can trust," says Patrick Nagle, founder and CEO of Rehab.com. "Both his strategic mindset and unsurpassed compassion will be put to good use as we continue to democratize patient care access. We're grateful for Ryan's support, and honored to have his trust and confidence in our team and vision."

Rice began his career as a petroleum engineer at Rice Energy, where he assisted with the digital transformation of the company until its sale to EQT Corporation in 2017 for $6.7B. Now a Partner at Rice Investment Group (RIG), Ryan and his team manage a $200 million multi-strategy investment fund focused on the energy and energy transition sectors. Most recently, Ryan co-founded ResNet AI Inc., a software company that specializes in energy-related services and products.

"There's a real need for what Patrick and his team have created at Rehab.com, and I'm proud to support them and their promise to put patients first," said Rice. "As an early investor, I jumped at the opportunity to contribute financially. And now, as part of the Rehab.com advisory team, my experience in accelerating software and across capital markets will serve the company well."

Rice joins previously-announced appointees to the Rehab.com advisory team, including: Abhilash Patel, founder of Thermal Ventures; Kentaro Kawamori, founder of Persefoni; Brian Trisler, co-founder of A Place for Mom; and Fred Joyal and Gary Saint-Denis, co-founders of 1-800-DENTIST. In the coming weeks, Rehab.com will continue to announce new members of its advisory team, which is composed of prominent business executives, successful technology entrepreneurs, healthcare visionaries, and other notable leaders.

About Rehab.com

Rehab.com connects patients with providers who care. Its innovative, patient-first platform makes it easy to find the right rehab option quickly, whether for addiction treatment, mental health, or physical therapy. With a national network of 5,400+ providers, Rehab.com is committed to visibility of all rehabilitation providers, regardless of size. More than 3,200 patient-provider connections are made every week at Rehab.com. For more, go to https://www.rehab.com .

Link: https://www.rehab.com/ ryan-rice-joins-rehab-advisory-team

For further information:

Rehab.com, LLC

James Lynch

Phone: (888) 559-0710

Email: pr@rehab.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rehab.com, LLC