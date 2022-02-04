Adam Giaquinto Joins Medlogix as Northeast Regional Account Manager

HAMILTON, N.J. , Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medlogix is pleased to announce that Adam Giaquinto has joined the company as their Northeast Regional Account Manager, to further advance their service and expansion efforts in the region.

Adam comes to us with an extensive workers' compensation managed care background, where he served in various Sales and Account Management roles. Throughout the course of his career, he has excelled at identifying new opportunities and providing stellar service along the way.

"We are so fortunate to have Adam on our team," said Steve Armenti, Senior Vice President of Business Development. "His broad range of experience, coupled with his relationship management skills are a natural fit for our company!"

As a medical claims management innovator, Medlogix delivers a proven mix of medical and technical expertise that enables its clients to navigate the medical claims process from initial filing through close. Medlogix's offerings include a seamless collaboration through its proprietary MyMedlogix™ technology, recommendations from highly qualified medical professionals and access to a national network of premier health care providers.

"I am thrilled to join such a well-respected company as Medlogix," said Adam, "and I am eager to contribute to their future growth and success."

About Medlogix®

Medlogix is a technology-driven, clinically based medical claims management provider. The company offers a comprehensive solution for streamlining insurance claims, backed by more than 35 years of claims management experience, and powered by advanced technology. Our complete, integrated solution includes seamless collaboration through proprietary technology, recommendations from highly qualified medical professionals and access to a national network of premier health care providers. What makes us truly different, however, is the standard we set for ourselves in terms of service to our customers. It begins by coming to work each day with the goal of improving upon everything we do. Whether it's our process, our technology, an idea that advances the industry, or any aspect of the customer experience, we are committed to making a positive impact, and it is why we can say with confidence, "Expect Exceptional." Visit https://medlogix.com to learn more.

