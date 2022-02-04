PCI-SIG® Adopts Anritsu Signal Quality Analyzer-R MP1900A for New Compliance Test Program

ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Corporation President Hirokazu Hamada is pleased to announce that the PCI-SIG® has adopted the Anritsu Signal Quality Analyzer-R MP1900A BERT to support compliance tests at PCI-SIG Workshops. The MP1900A was selected to meet the increasing demand for PCI Express® (PCIe®) 3.0/4.0 Link Equalization Tests (Link EQ Test) and Receiver jitter tolerance Tests (Rx Test).

The PCI-SIG® has adopted the Anritsu Signal Quality Analyzer-R MP1900A BERTfor its new compliance test program. (PRNewswire)

PCI-SIG adopts the Anritsu Signal Quality Analyzer-R MP1900A BERT to support compliance tests at PCI-SIG Workshops.

Since the 2003 release of the PCIe 1.0 specification, each subsequent generation has doubled the bandwidth of the previous generation. Currently, PCIe 4.0 specification at 16 Gbps/lane is supported by the PCI-SIG Compliance Test program.

PCI Express architecture is increasing the speed of internal interfaces in high-speed PCs and storage, as well as becoming a key interface for communications equipment and servers requiring ever wider bandwidth. It is expected to see rapid deployment in markets, such as IoT, AI, and automotive, utilizing emerging technologies.

PCI-SIG hosts quarterly Compliance Workshops to certify PCIe devices. With increasing demand for PCIe equipment and to meet the test demand for increasing device under test (DUT) numbers, PCI-SIG has established a new permanent test environment, which uses equipment from qualified vendors, including the Anritsu Signal Quality Analyzer-R MP1900A.

"With its Compliance Test reproducibility and convenience, the MP1900A is a test instrument for PCIe Compliance Workshops that offers capacity improvement and contributes to the widespread adoption of the PCI Express standard," PCI-SIG Chairman and President Al Yanes said. "We look forward to Anritsu's future contributions to PCI Express technology."

Anritsu's Service Infrastructure Solutions Division General Manager Hiroyuki Takahashi commented, "As well as supporting the next-generation PCIe 5.0 standard, Anritsu's MP1900A series will support the PCIe 6.0 specifications now being planned. By doing so, Anritsu is helping facilitate the spread of PCI Express and contributing to development of the technology."

Signal Quality Analyzer-R MP1900A Outline

The Signal Quality Analyzer-R MP1900A is the industry-leading multi-channel BERT. It integrates a high-quality waveform Pulse Pattern Generator (PPG) that produces 115 fs rms residual jitter, high-input-sensitivity Error Detector (ED) that creates a 15 mV eye height (typical), and a high-accuracy jitter (SJ, RJ, SSC, BUJ) generation source. CM-I/DM-I functions are also part of the MP1900A mainframe. With a Link Training function and Link Training Status State Machine (LTSSM) analysis support, it has multiple applications, including compliance tests, margin tests, and troubleshooting.

The MP1900A provides all-in-one support of PCI Express 1.0 architecture (2.5 Gbit/s) to PCIe 5.0 architecture (32 Gbit/s) with future updates for PCI Express 6.0 architecture (64 Gbit/s). By providing all-in-one support, the MP1900A allows customers to have lower cost-of-test and a simple upgrade path. Additionally, the MP1900A is compatible with oscilloscopes from the three leading manufacturers to automate complex Rx test procedures up to PCI 5.0, with support for the future PCIe 6.0 specification.

About Anritsu

Anritsu is a provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions. Anritsu engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for emerging and legacy wireline and wireless technologies used in commercial, private, military/aerospace, government, and other markets.

To learn more visit www.anritsu.com and follow Anritsu on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About PCI-SIG

PCI-SIG is the consortium that owns and manages PCI specifications as open industry standards. The organization defines industry standard I/O (input/output) specifications consistent with the needs of its members. Currently, PCI-SIG is comprised of over 830 industry-leading member companies. To join PCI-SIG, and for a list of the Board of Directors, visit www.pcisig.com.

PCI-SIG®, PCI EXPRESS®, and PCIe® are registered trademarks and/or service marks of PCI-SIG.

Anritsu Company Logo (PRNewsFoto/Anritsu Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anritsu Company