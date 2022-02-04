REGENXBIO Announces Presentations at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2022 Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Data for Cohort 1 with six months of follow-up from the Phase II ALTITUDE™ trial of RGX-314 for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy to be presented

REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced that three oral presentations, including updated interim data from the ongoing Phase II ALTITUDE™ trial of RGX-314 for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, will be presented at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2022 Conference taking place virtually from February 11 to 12, 2022.

The presentations will be as follows:

Presentation Title: RGX-314 Gene Therapy for Wet AMD

Presenter: Allen C. Ho, M.D., Director of Retina Research, Wills Eye Hospital, Mid Atlantic Retina

Date/Time: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 9:10 a.m. ET

Presentation Title: Update on the AAVIATE Phase 2 Study: Suprachoroidal RGX-314 in Neovascular AMD

Presenter: Rahul N. Khurana, M.D., Northern California Retina Vitreous Associates, Clinical Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, University of California at San Francisco (UCSF)

Date/Time: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 9:30 a.m. ET

Presentation Title: Suprachoroidal RGX-314 Gene Therapy for Diabetic Retinopathy

Presenter: Michael A. Klufas, M.D., Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology, Thomas Jefferson University, Wills Eye Hospital

Date/Time: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:20 p.m. ET

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV® Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

