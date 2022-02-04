Virtus Investment Partners Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2021 - Earnings Per Share - Diluted of $6.29; Earnings Per Share - Diluted, as Adjusted, of $10.36

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share data or as noted)



Three Months Ended





Three

Months

Ended





12/31/2021

12/31/2020

Change

9/30/2021

Change



















U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

















Revenues $ 266.3

$ 171.6

55%

$ 252.1

6% Operating expenses $ 182.6

$ 120.7

51%

$ 158.8

15% Operating income (loss) $ 83.7

$ 50.9

64%

$ 93.3

(10%) Operating margin 31.4%

29.7%





37.0%



Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. $ 49.8

$ 43.3

15%

$ 58.7

(15%) Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 6.29

$ 5.40

16%

$ 7.36

(15%) Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 7.929

8.026

(1%)

7.984

(1%)



















Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)

















Revenues, as adjusted $ 232.6

$ 153.5

52%

$ 217.7

7% Operating expenses, as adjusted $ 115.8

$ 91.6

26%

$ 107.6

8% Operating income (loss), as adjusted $ 116.8

$ 61.9

89%

$ 110.1

6% Operating margin, as adjusted 50.2%

40.3%





50.6 %



Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as

adjusted $ 82.1

$ 41.4

99%

$ 77.5

6% Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, as adjusted $ 10.36

$ 5.15

101%

$ 9.71

7% Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted, as adjusted 7.929

8.026

(1%)

7.984

(1%)



(1) See the information beginning on page 11 for reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures and other important disclosures

Earnings Summary

The company presents U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings information in this release. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented reflect the company's operating results from providing investment management and related services to individuals and institutions and uses these measures to evaluate financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures can be found beginning on page 11 of this earnings release.

Assets Under Management and Asset Flows (in billions)



Three Months Ended





Three

Months

Ended





12/31/2021

12/31/2020

Change

9/30/2021

Change Ending total assets under management $ 187.2

$ 132.2

42%

$ 177.3

6% Average total assets under management $ 184.6

$ 121.1

52%

$ 179.6

3% Total sales $ 8.7

$ 8.9

(3%)

$ 7.6

14% Net flows $ (0.1)

$ 2.7

N/M

$ (0.6)

83%

N/M - Not Meaningful

Total assets under management increased 6% to $187.2 billion at December 31, 2021 from $177.3 billion at September 30, 2021 due to $6.3 billion of market performance and $5.1 billion of assets from the acquisition of Westchester Capital Management ("Westchester Capital") on October 1, 2021. In addition, the company had $3.8 billion of other fee earning assets compared with $3.7 billion at September 30, 2021.

Total sales increased 14% to $8.7 billion from $7.6 billion in the prior quarter and included growth in all product categories. Open-end fund sales of $4.1 billion increased 14% due to merger arbitrage, fixed income, and equity strategies. Institutional sales of $2.1 billion increased 16% from $1.8 billion in the prior quarter largely due to global equity mandates. Retail separate account sales of $2.2 billion increased 12% from $2.0 billion in the third quarter primarily due to sales of domestic equity strategies.

Net flows were essentially breakeven at ($0.1) billion as positive net flows in retail separate accounts, institutional, and exchange traded funds (ETFs) were offset by open-end fund net outflows. Retail separate accounts contributed positive net flows of $1.1 billion, up 44% sequentially, with continued net inflows in both the intermediary sold and private client channels. Institutional net flows of $0.5 billion, up sequentially from $0.1 billion, were positive for the fifth consecutive quarter and included new mandates at multiple affiliates. ETF net flows of $0.1 billion were primarily due to preferred security and real estate strategies. Open-end fund net flows of ($1.7) billion compared with ($1.5) billion in the prior quarter and largely reflected net outflows from emerging markets and domestic equity strategies, partially offset by positive net flows in leveraged finance and multi-asset strategies.

GAAP Results

Operating income of $83.7 million compared with $93.3 million in the prior quarter as a 6% increase in total revenues, due to higher average assets under management, was more than offset by a 15% increase in total operating expenses. The sequential increase in operating expenses included fair value adjustments to contingent consideration, as well as increased intangible asset amortization and higher employment and other operating expenses primarily due to the acquisition of Westchester Capital and growth in the business.

Net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. of $6.29 per diluted common share included ($1.16) of fair value adjustments to affiliate noncontrolling interests, ($1.14) of fair value adjustments to contingent consideration, ($0.47) of expense for a collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") reset transaction, ($0.28) of realized and unrealized losses on investments, and ($0.19) of acquisition and integration costs. Net income per diluted share in the prior quarter of $7.36 included ($1.36) of fair value adjustments to affiliate noncontrolling interests, ($0.27) of realized and unrealized losses on investments, and ($0.21) of acquisition and integration costs. The fair value adjustments to affiliate noncontrolling interests and contingent consideration reflected increases in the value of affiliate minority ownership and revenue participation liabilities, respectively.

The effective tax rate during the quarter of 31% compared with 26% in the prior quarter primarily due to changes in valuation allowances related to marketable securities.

Non-GAAP Results

Revenues, as adjusted, increased 7% sequentially to $232.6 million due to a 3% increase in average assets under management and a higher average fee rate due to market performance and the addition of Westchester Capital.

Employment expenses, as adjusted, of $92.0 million, compared with $86.5 million in the third quarter, reflected higher profit- and sales-based variable compensation as well as the addition of Westchester Capital. Other operating expenses, as adjusted, of $22.9 million increased sequentially from $20.2 million due to growth of the business, the addition of Westchester Capital, and an increase in travel and related expenses.

Operating income, as adjusted, increased to $116.8 million from $110.1 million in the prior quarter due to higher revenues. The operating margin, as adjusted, of 50.2% compared with 50.6% in the third quarter.

Net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, per diluted common share was $10.36, an increase of $0.65, or 7%, from $9.71 in the prior quarter and the company's highest reported level. The sequential increase primarily reflected higher revenues, as adjusted, as a result of higher average assets under management.

The effective tax rate, as adjusted, of 27% was unchanged from the prior quarter.

Select Balance Sheet Items (Unaudited) (in millions)



As of





As of





12/31/2021

12/31/2020

Change

9/30/2021

Change Cash and cash equivalents $ 378.9

$ 246.5

54%

$ 437.2

(13%) Gross debt (1) $ 274.3

$ 205.7

33%

$ 275.0

—% Contingent consideration (2) $ 162.6

$ —

N/M

$ 137.7

18% Redeemable noncontrolling interests (3) $ 126.5

$ 87.5

45%

$ 118.9

6% Total equity exc. noncontrolling interests $ 828.3

$ 711.2

16%

$ 812.3

2%



















Working capital (4) $ 219.8

$ 172.0

28%

$ 345.5

(36%) Net debt (cash) (5) $ (104.6)

$ (40.8)

156%

$ (162.2)

(36%)



(1) Excludes deferred financing costs of $8.0 million, $4.5 million, and $8.3 million, as of December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2021, respectively (2) Represents estimates of AllianzGI-related revenue participation and Westchester Capital revenue earn out payments of $150.1 million and $12.5 million, respectively (3) Excludes redeemable noncontrolling interests of consolidated investment products of $12.4 million, $28.1 million, and $12.8 million as of December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2021, respectively (4) Defined as cash and cash equivalents plus accounts receivable, net, less accrued compensation and benefits, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, dividends payable, debt principal payments due over next 12 months and revenue participation amounts earned as of the balance sheet date and due within 12 months (5) Defined as gross debt less cash and cash equivalents N/M - Not Meaningful

Working capital of $219.8 million at December 31, 2021 compared with $345.5 million at September 30, 2021 as net cash generated from the business was more than offset by $155.0 million of consideration for the acquisition of Westchester Capital as well as $25.0 million to repurchase 81,866 shares of common stock.

Acquisition of Stone Harbor Investment Partners

On January 1, 2022 the company completed its acquisition of Stone Harbor Investment Partners, a premier manager of emerging markets debt, multi-asset credit, global corporate, and other strategies with $14.7 billion of assets under management.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended





Three

Months

Ended





Twelve Months Ended





12/31/2021

12/31/2020

Change

9/30/2021

Change

12/31/2021

12/31/2020

Change Revenues





























Investment management fees $ 213,673

$ 144,715

48%

$ 201,133

6%

$ 781,585

$ 505,338

55% Distribution and service fees 23,464

10,279

128%

23,293

1%

90,555

38,425

136% Administration and shareholder service fees 27,615

16,407

68%

26,479

4%

102,531

59,463

72% Other income and fees 1,510

245

N/M

1,159

30%

4,563

670

N/M Total revenues 266,262

171,646

55%

252,064

6%

979,234

603,896

62% Operating Expenses





























Employment expenses 91,496

73,527

24%

87,345

5%

358,230

267,299

34% Distribution and other asset-based expenses 36,032

20,686

74%

36,692

(2%)

141,039

77,010

83% Other operating expenses 25,808

17,232

50%

22,800

13%

90,134

69,896

29% Operating expenses of consolidated investment products 1,705

641

166%

639

167%

3,562

10,585

(66%) Restructuring and severance —

—

N/M

—

N/M

—

1,155

(100%) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 12,400

—

N/M

—

N/M

12,400

—

N/M Depreciation expense 906

1,100

(18%)

915

(1%)

3,900

4,660

(16%) Amortization expense 14,262

7,529

89%

10,391

37%

44,481

30,127

48% Total operating expenses 182,609

120,715

51%

158,782

15%

653,746

460,732

42% Operating Income (Loss) 83,653

50,931

64%

93,282

(10%)

325,488

143,164

127% Other Income (Expense)





























Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments,

net 1,026

5,071

(80%)

(504)

N/M

3,907

7,139

(45%) Realized and unrealized gain (loss) of consolidated

investment products, net 2,980

10,768

(72%)

(2,801)

N/M

(1,761)

(1,965)

(10%) Other income (expense), net 632

1,070

(41%)

1,001

(37%)

4,230

1,876

125% Total other income (expense), net 4,638

16,909

(73%)

(2,304)

N/M

6,376

7,050

(10%) Interest Income (Expense)





























Interest expense (2,322)

(2,692)

(14%)

(2,348)

(1%)

(9,240)

(11,894)

(22%) Interest and dividend income 793

236

236%

269

195%

1,364

1,367

—% Interest and dividend income of investments of

consolidated investment products 20,765

25,697

(19%)

22,877

(9%)

90,080

109,648

(18%) Interest expense of consolidated investment

products (18,056)

(15,179)

19%

(13,442)

34%

(60,398)

(85,437)

(29%) Total interest income (expense), net 1,180

8,062

(85%)

7,356

(84%)

21,806

13,684

59% Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 89,471

75,902

18%

98,334

(9%)

353,670

163,898

116% Income tax expense (benefit) 27,458

14,088

95%

25,823

6%

90,835

43,935

107% Net Income (Loss) 62,013

61,814

—%

72,511

(14%)

262,835

119,963

119% Noncontrolling interests (12,173)

(18,499)

(34%)

(13,775)

(12%)

(54,704)

(40,006)

37% Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Virtus

Investment Partners, Inc. $ 49,840

$ 43,315

15%

$ 58,736

(15%)

$ 208,131

$ 79,957

160% Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Basic $ 6.54

$ 5.67

15%

$ 7.64

(14%)

$ 27.13

$ 10.49

159% Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted $ 6.29

$ 5.40

16%

$ 7.36

(15%)

$ 26.01

$ 10.02

160% Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 1.50

$ 0.82

83%

$ 1.50

—%

$ 4.64

$ 2.98

56% Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 7,623

7,641

—%

7,691

(1%)

7,672

7,620

1% Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 7,929

8,026

(1%)

7,984

(1%)

8,003

7,976

—%

N/M - Not Meaningful

Assets Under Management - Product and Asset Class (in millions)



Three Months Ended

12/31/2020

03/31/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2021

12/31/2021 By product (period end):

















Open-End Funds (1) $ 50,771

$ 72,164

$ 75,333

$ 73,044

$ 77,227 Closed-End Funds 5,914

11,664

11,993

11,721

12,068 Exchange Traded Funds 837

1,021

1,260

1,321

1,479 Retail Separate Accounts 29,751

37,244

40,578

41,528

44,538 Institutional Accounts 40,861

42,802

45,604

45,882

48,140 Structured Products 4,060

3,985

3,870

3,809

3,734 Total $ 132,194

$ 168,880

$ 178,638

$ 177,305

$ 187,186



















By product (average) (2)

















Open-End Funds (1) $ 47,782

$ 66,247

$ 74,126

$ 75,073

$ 78,916 Closed-End Funds 5,847

9,340

11,936

12,091

12,043 Exchange Traded Funds 683

890

1,159

1,295

1,387 Retail Separate Accounts 24,727

32,118

37,244

40,578

41,528 Institutional Accounts 37,989

41,764

44,538

46,739

46,959 Structured Products 4,068

3,985

3,875

3,803

3,734 Total $ 121,096

$ 154,344

$ 172,878

$ 179,579

$ 184,567



















By asset class (period end):

















Equity $ 86,268

$ 106,183

$ 113,751

$ 112,732

$ 116,546 Fixed Income 28,965

35,069

35,426

35,240

34,261 Multi-Asset (3) 12,201

22,498

23,668

23,641

24,853 Alternatives (4) 4,760

5,130

5,793

5,692

11,526 Total $ 132,194

$ 168,880

$ 178,638

$ 177,305

$ 187,186

Assets Under Management - Average Management Fees Earned (5) (in basis points)



Three Months Ended

12/31/2020

3/31/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2021

12/31/2021 By Product:

















Open-End Funds (1) 51.8

48.0

46.4

46.3

49.3 Closed-End Funds 62.2

56.2

55.1

56.2

55.5 Exchange Traded Funds 3.3

6.7

14.0

10.4

6.5 Retail Separate Accounts 47.1

45.7

44.2

44.0

44.6 Institutional Accounts (6) 34.6

31.5

32.2

31.0

32.4 Structured Products 31.1

38.8

40.0

35.1

35.2 All Products (6) 44.9

43.1

42.5

42.0

43.7



(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, offshore funds and variable insurance funds (2) Averages are calculated as follows:

- Funds - average daily or weekly balances

- Retail Separate Accounts - prior-quarter ending balance

- Institutional Accounts and Structured Products - average of month-end balances in quarter (3) Includes strategies with substantial holdings in at least two of the following asset classes: equity, fixed income and alternatives (4) Consists of event-driven, real estate securities, infrastructure, long/short, and other strategies (5) Represents investment management fees, as adjusted divided by average assets. Investment management fees, as adjusted, exclude the impact of consolidated investment products and are net of revenue-related adjustments. Revenue-related adjustments are based on specific agreements and reflect the portion of investment management fees passed through to third-party client intermediaries for services to investors in sponsored investment products (6) Includes performance-related fees, in basis points, earned during the three months ended as follows:





12/31/2020

3/31/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2021

12/31/2021 Institutional Accounts 3.9

0.6

0.7

0.5

0.6 All Products 1.2

0.2

0.2

0.1

0.1

Assets Under Management - Asset Flows by Product (in millions)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

12/31/2020

3/31/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2021

12/31/2021

12/31/2020

12/31/2021 Open-End Funds (1)

























Beginning balance $ 44,574

$ 50,771

$ 72,164

$ 75,333

$ 73,044

$ 43,824

$ 50,771 Inflows 4,285

5,853

4,743

3,635

4,135

17,055

18,366 Outflows (3,527)

(5,258)

(4,987)

(5,103)

(5,870)

(16,890)

(21,218) Net flows 758

595

(244)

(1,468)

(1,735)

165

(2,852) Market performance 5,694

1,130

3,469

(745)

2,241

7,222

6,095 Other (2) (255)

19,668

(56)

(76)

3,677

(440)

23,213 Ending balance $ 50,771

$ 72,164

$ 75,333

$ 73,044

$ 77,227

$ 50,771

$ 77,227



























Closed-End Funds

























Beginning balance $ 5,629

$ 5,914

$ 11,664

$ 11,993

$ 11,721

$ 6,748

$ 5,914 Inflows 5

—

—

3

19

25

22 Outflows —

—

—

—

—

—

— Net flows 5

—

—

3

19

25

22 Market performance 364

105

514

(114)

718

(387)

1,223 Other (2) (84)

5,645

(185)

(161)

(390)

(472)

4,909 Ending balance $ 5,914

$ 11,664

$ 11,993

$ 11,721

$ 12,068

$ 5,914

$ 12,068



























Exchange Traded Funds

























Beginning balance $ 543

$ 837

$ 1,021

$ 1,260

$ 1,321

$ 1,156

$ 837 Inflows 218

175

232

174

211

438

792 Outflows (40)

(77)

(92)

(65)

(73)

(448)

(307) Net flows 178

98

140

109

138

(10)

485 Market performance 126

98

104

(30)

41

(254)

213 Other (2) (10)

(12)

(5)

(18)

(21)

(55)

(56) Ending balance $ 837

$ 1,021

$ 1,260

$ 1,321

$ 1,479

$ 837

$ 1,479



























Retail Separate Accounts

























Beginning balance $ 24,727

$ 29,751

$ 37,244

$ 40,578

$ 41,528

$ 20,414

$ 29,751 Inflows 2,181

2,699

2,273

2,003

2,240

6,452

9,215 Outflows (914)

(896)

(833)

(1,231)

(1,125)

(2,960)

(4,085) Net flows 1,267

1,803

1,440

772

1,115

3,492

5,130 Market performance 3,757

2,141

1,910

178

1,895

5,868

6,124 Other (2) —

3,549

(16)

—

—

(23)

3,533 Ending balance $ 29,751

$ 37,244

$ 40,578

$ 41,528

$ 44,538

$ 29,751

$ 44,538

Assets Under Management - Asset Flows by Product (continued) (in millions)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

12/31/2020

3/31/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2021

12/31/2021

12/31/2020

12/31/2021 Institutional Accounts

























Beginning balance $ 36,851

$ 40,861

$ 42,802

$ 45,604

$ 45,882

$ 32,859

$ 40,861 Inflows 2,252

1,884

2,302

1,808

2,099

8,967

8,093 Outflows (1,687)

(1,868)

(2,184)

(1,727)

(1,625)

(7,512)

(7,404) Net flows 565

16

118

81

474

1,455

689 Market performance 3,481

1,181

2,752

222

1,409

6,684

5,564 Other (2) (36)

744

(68)

(25)

375

(137)

1,026 Ending balance $ 40,861

$ 42,802

$ 45,604

$ 45,882

$ 48,140

$ 40,861

$ 48,140



























Structured Products

























Beginning balance $ 4,163

$ 4,060

$ 3,985

$ 3,870

$ 3,809

$ 3,903

$ 4,060 Inflows —

—

—

—

8

491

8 Outflows (81)

(79)

(118)

(69)

(84)

(265)

(350) Net flows (81)

(79)

(118)

(69)

(76)

226

(342) Market performance 9

35

33

36

29

91

133 Other (2) (31)

(31)

(30)

(28)

(28)

(160)

(117) Ending balance $ 4,060

$ 3,985

$ 3,870

$ 3,809

$ 3,734

$ 4,060

$ 3,734



























Total

























Beginning balance $ 116,487

$ 132,194

$ 168,880

$ 178,638

$ 177,305

$ 108,904

$ 132,194 Inflows 8,941

10,611

9,550

7,623

8,712

33,428

36,496 Outflows (6,249)

(8,178)

(8,214)

(8,195)

(8,777)

(28,075)

(33,364) Net flows 2,692

2,433

1,336

(572)

(65)

5,353

3,132 Market performance 13,431

4,690

8,782

(453)

6,333

19,224

19,352 Other (2) (416)

29,563

(360)

(308)

3,613

(1,287)

32,508 Ending balance $ 132,194

$ 168,880

$ 178,638

$ 177,305

$ 187,186

$ 132,194

$ 187,186





(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, offshore funds and variable insurance funds (2) Represents open-end and closed-end fund distributions net of reinvestments, the net change in assets from cash management strategies, and the effect on net flows from non-sales related activities such as asset acquisitions/(dispositions), seed capital investments/(withdrawals), structured products reset transactions, and the use of leverage

Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations

(in thousands except per share data)

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this release differ from financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a result of the reclassification of certain income statement items, as well as the exclusion of certain expenses and other items that are not reflective of the earnings generated from providing investment management and related services. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures.

The following are reconciliations and related notes of the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure:



Three Months Ended Revenues 12/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2021 Total revenues, GAAP $ 266,262

$ 171,646

$ 252,064 Consolidated investment products revenues (1) 2,374

2,581

2,298 Investment management fees (2) (12,567)

(10,403)

(13,396) Distribution and service fees (2) (23,465)

(10,283)

(23,296) Total revenues, as adjusted $ 232,604

$ 153,541

$ 217,670











Operating Expenses









Total operating expenses, GAAP $ 182,609

$ 120,715

$ 158,782 Consolidated investment products expenses (1) (1,705)

(641)

(639) Distribution and other asset-based expenses (3) (36,032)

(20,686)

(36,692) Amortization of intangible assets (4) (14,262)

(7,529)

(10,391) Acquisition and integration expenses (5) (14,454)

344

(2,271) Other (6) (374)

(580)

(1,230) Total operating expenses, as adjusted $ 115,782

$ 91,623

$ 107,559











Operating Income (Loss)









Operating income (loss), GAAP $ 83,653

$ 50,931

$ 93,282 Consolidated investment products (earnings) losses (1) 4,079

3,222

2,937 Amortization of intangible assets (4) 14,262

7,529

10,391 Acquisition and integration expenses (5) 14,454

(344)

2,271 Other (6) 374

580

1,230 Operating income (loss), as adjusted $ 116,822

$ 61,918

$ 110,111











Operating margin, GAAP 31.4%

29.7%

37.0% Operating margin, as adjusted 50.2%

40.3%

50.6%



Three Months Ended Income (Loss) Before Taxes 12/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2021 Income (loss) before taxes, GAAP $ 89,471

$ 75,902

$ 98,334 Consolidated investment products (earnings) losses (1) (517)

(3,292)

(315) Amortization of intangible assets (4) 14,262

7,529

10,391 Acquisition and integration expenses (5) 14,454

(344)

2,271 Other (6) 374

580

1,410 Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses (7) (1,285)

(18,798)

(2,110) Income (loss) before taxes, as adjusted $ 116,759

$ 61,577

$ 109,981











Income Tax Expense (Benefit)









Income tax expense (benefit), GAAP $ 27,458

$ 14,088

$ 25,823 Tax impact of:









Amortization of intangible assets (4) 3,844

2,055

2,751 Acquisition and integration expenses (5) 3,896

(94)

601 Other (6) (850)

706

717 Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses (7) (2,880)

49

(779) Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted $ 31,468

$ 16,804

$ 29,113











Effective tax rate, GAAPA 30.7%

18.6%

26.3% Effective tax rate, as adjustedB 27.0%

27.3%

26.5%





A Reflects income tax expense (benefit), GAAP, divided by income (loss) before taxes, GAAP B Reflects income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted, divided by income (loss) before taxes, as adjusted

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.









Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., GAAP $ 49,840

$ 43,315

$ 58,736 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax (4) 9,682

4,739

6,904 Acquisition and integration expenses, net of tax (5) 10,558

(250)

1,670 Other, net of tax (6) 10,455

12,405

11,534 Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses, net of tax (7) 1,595

(18,847)

(1,331) Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as

adjusted $ 82,130

$ 41,362

$ 77,513 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 7,929

8,026

7,984











Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, GAAP $ 6.29

$ 5.40

$ 7.36 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, as adjusted $ 10.36

$ 5.15

$ 9.71



Three Months Ended Administration and Shareholder Services Fees 12/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2021 Administration and shareholder service fees, GAAP $ 27,615

$ 16,407

$ 26,479 Consolidated investment products fees (1) 50

65

3 Administration and shareholder service fees, as adjusted $ 27,665

$ 16,472

$ 26,482











Employment Expenses









Employment expenses, GAAP $ 91,496

$ 73,527

$ 87,345 Acquisition and integration expenses (5) 846

515

(429) Other (6) (346)

(580)

(445) Employment expenses, as adjusted $ 91,996

$ 73,462

$ 86,471











Other Operating Expenses









Other operating expenses, GAAP $ 25,808

$ 17,232

$ 22,800 Acquisition and integration expenses (5) (2,900)

(171)

(1,842) Other (6) (28)

—

(785) Other operating expenses, as adjusted $ 22,880

$ 17,061

$ 20,173











Total Other Income (Expense), Net,









Total other income (expense), net GAAP $ 4,638

$ 16,909

$ (2,304) Consolidated investment products (1) (2,866)

3,106

5,439 Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses (7) (1,285)

(18,798)

(2,110) Total other income (expense), net as adjusted $ 487

$ 1,217

$ 1,025











Interest and Dividend Income









Interest and dividend income, GAAP $ 793

$ 236

$ 269 Consolidated investment products (1) 979

898

744 Interest and dividend income, as adjusted $ 1,772

$ 1,134

$ 1,013











Total Noncontrolling Interests









Total noncontrolling interests, GAAP $ (12,173)

$ (18,499)

$ (13,775) Consolidated investment products (1) 517

3,292

315 Amortization of intangible assets (4) (736)

(735)

(736) Other (6) 9,231

12,531

10,841 Total noncontrolling interests, as adjusted $ (3,161)

$ (3,411)

$ (3,355)

Notes to Reconciliations:

Reclassifications:

1. Consolidated investment products - Revenues and expenses generated by operating activities of mutual funds and CLOs that are consolidated in the financial statements. Management believes that excluding these operating activities to reflect net revenues and expenses of the company prior to the consolidation of these products is consistent with the approach of reflecting its operating results from managing third-party client assets.

Other Adjustments:

Revenue Related

2. Investment management/Distribution and service fees - Each of these revenue line items is reduced to exclude fees passed through to third-party client intermediaries who own the retail client relationship and are responsible for distributing the product and servicing the client. The amount of fees fluctuates each period, based on a predetermined percentage of the value of assets under management, and varies based on the type of investment product. The specific adjustments are as follows:

Investment management fees - Based on specific agreements, the portion of investment management fees passed-through to third-party intermediaries for services to investors in sponsored investment products.

Distribution and service fees - Based on distinct arrangements, fees collected by the company then passed-through to third-party client intermediaries for services to investors in sponsored investment products. The adjustment represents all of the company's distribution and service fees that are recorded as a separate line item on the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Management believes that making these adjustments aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that do not utilize third-party client intermediaries.

Expense Related

3. Distribution and other asset-based expenses - Primarily payments to third-party client intermediaries for providing services to investors in sponsored investment products. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that do not utilize third-party client intermediaries.

4. Amortization of intangible assets - Non-cash amortization expense or impairment expense, if any, attributable to acquisition-related intangible assets, including any portion that is allocated to noncontrolling interests. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that have not engaged in acquisitions.

5. Acquisition and integration expenses - Expenses that are directly related to acquisition and integration activities. Acquisition expenses include transaction closing costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration, certain professional fees, and financing fees. Integration expenses include costs incurred that are directly attributable to combining businesses, including compensation, restructuring and severance charges, professional fees, consulting fees, and other expenses. Management believes that making these adjustments aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that have not engaged in acquisitions.

Components of Acquisition and Integration Expenses for the respective periods are shown below:







Three Months Ended



Acquisition and Integration Expenses 12/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2021



Employment expenses $ (846)

$ (515)

$ 429



Other operating expenses 2,900

171

1,842



Change in fair value of contingent consideration 12,400

—

—



Total Acquisition and Integration Expenses $ 14,454

$ (344)

$ 2,271

6. Other - Certain expenses that are not reflective of the ongoing earnings generation of the business. Employment expenses and noncontrolling interests are adjusted for fair value measurements of affiliate minority interests. Other operating expenses are adjusted for non-capitalized debt issuance costs. Interest expense is adjusted to remove gains on early extinguishment of debt and the write-off of previously capitalized costs associated with the modification of debt. Income tax expense (benefit) items are adjusted for uncertain tax positions, changes in tax law, valuation allowances, and other unusual or infrequent items not related to current operating results to reflect a normalized effective rate. Management believes that making these adjustments aids in comparing the company's operating results with prior periods.

Components of Other for the respective periods are shown below:







Three Months Ended



Other 12/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2021



Non-capitalized debt issuance costs $ 28

$ —

$ 785



Employment expense fair value adjustments 346

580

445



(Gain) / loss on extinguishment or modification of debt —

—

180



Tax impact of adjustments (101)

(158)

(373)



Other discrete tax adjustments 951

(548)

(344)



Affiliate minority interest fair value adjustments 9,231

12,531

10,841



Total Other $ 10,455

$ 12,405

$ 11,534

Seed Capital and CLO Related

7. Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses - Gains and losses (realized and unrealized) of seed capital and CLO investments. Gains and losses (realized and unrealized) generated by investments in seed capital and CLO investments can vary significantly from period to period and do not reflect the company's operating results from providing investment management and related services. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with prior periods and with other asset management firms that do not have meaningful seed capital and CLO investments.

Definitions:

Revenues, as adjusted, comprise the fee revenues paid by clients for investment management and related services. Revenues, as adjusted, for purposes of calculating net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, differ from U.S. GAAP, namely in excluding the impact of operating activities of consolidated investment products and reduced to exclude fees passed through to third-party client intermediaries who own the retail client relationship and are responsible for distributing the product and servicing the client.

Operating expenses, as adjusted, is calculated to reflect expenses from ongoing continuing operations. Operating expenses, as adjusted, for purposes of calculating net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, differ from U.S. GAAP expenses in that they exclude amortization or impairment, if any, of intangible assets, restructuring and severance, the effect of consolidated investment products, acquisition and integration-related expenses and certain other expenses that do not reflect the ongoing earnings generation of the business.

Operating margin, as adjusted, is a metric used to evaluate efficiency represented by operating income, as adjusted, divided by revenues, as adjusted.

Earnings (loss) per share, as adjusted, represent net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, divided by weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted, on either a basic or diluted basis.

