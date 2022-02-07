Forbes Recognizes Eight Northwestern Mutual Financial Advisors on 2022 Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State List

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today that eight financial advisors affiliated with the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company have been named to the 2022 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list.

Northwestern Mutual. (PRNewsFoto/Northwestern Mutual) (PRNewswire)

"These talented wealth professionals put their clients at the center of everything they do, consistently delivering the highest standard of financial planning," said Aditi Javeri Gokhale, Chief Strategy Officer, President of Retail Investments and Head of Institutional Investments at Northwestern Mutual. "We take tremendous pride in each of these exceptional advisors and their unwavering dedication to helping Americans become financially secure, so they can live more and worry less."

The leading advisors featured on the 2022 edition of the recognition include:

Christina Collins , Chicago, Ill.

Jacqueline Fish , LifeWorth Financial, Charlotte, N.C.

Shannon Ouellette , Gardner, Mass.

Juliette Prince , Prince Financial Services, Seattle, Wash.

Monica Sinha , Mila Wealth Management, Edina, Minn.

Jennifer Torrey , Altius Wealth, Raleigh, N.C.

Abigail Tuttle , Clayton, Mo.

Tracy VanDyke , NorthStar Wealth Navigation, Leawood, Kan.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Services and Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which are subsidiaries of Northwestern Mutual, provide a variety of investment products and services to help clients with financial protection, wealth accumulation, and estate preservation and distribution. These solutions include brokerage and advisory services, trust services and discretionary portfolio management for high-net-worth individuals.

About the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State List

Forbes recognizes the top women advisors in America based on a set of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, best practices, service and investing models, compliance records, revenue trends and assets under management. All advisors have a minimum of seven years' experience. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor their research partner – SHOOK – receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion in investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 90 on the 2021 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2022.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual