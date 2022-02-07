The New Ad Follows Our Hero on an Unexpected Journey to Irish Spring, as He Discovers the Startling, but Nice Smelling Agenda of the Locals

Irish Spring® Debuts First-Ever Big Game Ad, Unveiling the World of Irish Spring The New Ad Follows Our Hero on an Unexpected Journey to Irish Spring, as He Discovers the Startling, but Nice Smelling Agenda of the Locals

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Irish Spring is debuting its first-ever Big Game commercial to help guys across America discover exactly where great smells come from. The new commercial, entitled, "Welcome to Irish Spring," follows our less than fresh smelling hero as he comes across the lush, clean land of Irish Spring. But what begins as a blissful adventure, quickly transforms into something unforeseen.

Irish Spring is all about nice smells, and the magical, nice-smelling world it has dreamt up in this commercial, expresses that passion. Along with the new creative, Irish Spring is introducing a new logo, new packaging, modernized graphics, a new body wash fragrance (Mountain Chill), updates to current body wash fragrances (Aloe Mist, Active Scrub, and Moisture Blast), and a modernized Irish Spring Original Clean bar soap fragrance.

Nice smells matter to Zillennial guys. In fact, according to a survey that Irish Spring conducted among guys ages 18 - 24, nearly 3 out of 4 (74.5%) said that the top reason that they shower is to get rid of body odor and other smells. That is not to say that being clean is unimportant to them, but wanting to smell good is a much bigger motivation.

"As a brand that has been around for 50 years, it's important to modernize and stay fresh so younger generations understand what Irish Spring is all about. And that's good smells," says Emily Fong Mitchell, general manager of Personal Care for North America at Colgate-Palmolive. "Our Big Game commercial is the product of a lot of creative thinking about how we want to evolve and build on this classic brand, knowing that we're a staple among so many men today, but that we also have this new group–Zillennial guys–that want to make sure they don't smell bad."

Directed by award-winning filmmakers Matias Rygh and Mathias Eriksen, otherwise known as Matias & Mathias, the :30 commercial will air during the fourth quarter of The Big Game.

"Strategically, Irish Spring has an unbeatable proposition: they make soap that smells good, so you can smell good. We noticed that no one in the category was owning the notion of smelling great, and it felt like very fertile territory," says Spence Kramer, Founder & CEO of TEN6. "Testing showed that to be the case, and our clients trusted us enough to take this simple but powerful insight to the extreme."

New Irish Spring products will begin rolling out on February 13 and will be available at retail partners nationwide in the subsequent weeks and months.

To learn more about Irish Spring and its new commercial, visit IrishSpring.com, and check the brand out on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements decreasing plastic waste, saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com.

Media contact:

Claudia Garcia

Claudia.Garcia@bcw-global.com

332-237-0712

Irish Spring Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Colgate-Palmolive