Southern Company earns 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company has earned a 100 percent rating on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). This is the sixth consecutive year Southern Company has been named one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

Southern Company (PRNewsFoto/Southern Company) (PRNewsfoto/Southern Company) (PRNewswire)

"It is an honor and we are proud that Southern Company has received a 100 percent rating for the sixth straight year," said Chris Collier, senior director of talent acquisition and diversity and inclusion for Southern Company. "This recognition highlights our company's continuous efforts to create a workplace environment where all employees are valued, respected and have the support they need to thrive."

The CEI is the national benchmarking survey used to report on corporate policies and practices relating to LGBTQ workplace equality. Using its most rigorous criteria to date, the CEI rating criteria have four key pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families

Supporting an inclusive culture

Corporate social responsibility

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers — from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns — could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign senior vice president of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to Southern Company for achieving the title of 'best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality' and working to advance inclusion in the workplace."

Southern Company is committed to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment where employees from different backgrounds and perspectives can realize their full potential. Throughout the organization, Southern Company is dedicated to empowering all employees to contribute, flourish and advance.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

About Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southern Company