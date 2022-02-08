AVENUE OF THE ARTS INC. TO PRESENT THIRD ANNUAL VISIONARY AWARDS TO PHILADANCO'S JOAN MYERS BROWNAND CHRISTINE COX OF BALLETX APRIL 22 AT ARTHAUS

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenue of the Arts, Inc., the organization that champions Philadelphia's theater and cultural arts district will present its Third Annual Visionary Awards to two women who have changed the trajectory of dance in Philadelphia with their vision and dedication.

Joan Myers Brown, the founder of PHILADANCO!, Philadelphia's predominantly Black Internationally Renowned Modern Dance company and Christine Cox, the co-founder of BalletX, Philadelphia's premier contemporary Ballet company, will be honored at the organization's April 22nd gala at Arthaus, the newest addition to the Avenue of the Arts' skyline.

"It is an honor to recognize these two innovators who have helped put Philadelphia on the map nationally and internationally in the world of dance while continuing to thrill local audiences," says Dianne Semingson, Chair of the Avenue of the Arts, Inc. Board. "In addition, their commitment to diversity in the arts and the bridges they have and are continuing to build with the community have had a lasting impact on the arts in Philadelphia."

Avenue of the Arts, Inc. Executive Director Laura Burkhardt adds, "Both women display the type of vision that has made the Avenue of the Arts such an incubator for talent and growth in the arts. That innovation keeps the Avenue vibrant, drawing audiences, investment, residents and all the elements that make this great street the heart of our city."

Joan Myers Brown founded The Philadelphia Dance Company (PHILADANCO!) in 1970 as well as the Philadelphia School of Dance Arts in 1960. She now serves as Executive Advisor and retired artistic director of the company. Christine Cox, Artistic and Executive Director of BalletX, co-founded the company with Matthew Neenan in 2005, after both had been dancers with then-Pennsylvania Ballet.

The Avenue of the Arts draws 2.8 million visitors a year, generating over $1 billion in economic impact. AAI and its associated organization, Friends of the Avenue of the Arts, work to promote investment, beautification and marketing of the Avenue to make it a great place to live, work, shop and play.

For tickets to the 2022 Avenue of the Arts, Inc. Visionary Awards, visit: https://faavisionary22.eventbrite.com.

