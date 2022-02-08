AVOCADO GREEN LAUNCHES UNPRECEDENTED SAVINGS WITH PRESIDENTS' DAY SALE

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado has never had a sale like this before. In celebration of Presidents' Day, the makers of organic and eco-luxury sleep products are offering 10% off all items, including its top-rated certified organic mattresses, bedding, towels, pet beds, and toppers, as well as real wood and adjustable bed frames. The sale also includes Hass, Avocado's line of responsible fashion, as well as its clean beauty brand, Reed + Gwen.

Avocado Mattress launches President's Day sale on all mattresses. (PRNewswire)

For a limited time, customers can save up to $800 on Avocado's top-rated certified organic mattresses. Customers can save 10% on the Green Mattress, Organic Luxury Mattress, and all new, radically affordable Eco Organic Mattress, using code SAVE10, at AvocadoMattress.com.

Using the same code, shoppers can also save up to $281 on bed frames, including solid wood frames handcrafted in Avocado's own sustainable woodshop or adjustable bases that quietly glide into the most restful, supportive position.

Shoppers will save up to $63 on bedding, which covers luxurious, naturally breathable, GOTS certified organic sheets, duvet covers, and pillowcases. The SAVE10 code is also good for 10% savings on all pillows, toppers, dog beds, and bath products.

The savings don't stop there. The code SAVE10 is also good on all products from Hass, Avocado's responsible fashion line, and Reed + Gwen, its line of clean beauty products. Customers can save on insanely comfortable organic cotton, modal, and alpaca fiber apparel collections, as well as a Grounding Dry Body Oil, Supercharged Reishi Body Melt, and Snoozy Bath Soak with Magnesium Flakes.

As part of Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, Avocado will donate 1% of all sales to vetted nonprofits. Every order also comes with free carbon negative shipping. As a Climate Neutral certified brand, Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help fight the climate crisis through its membership with Ceres and the American Sustainable Business Network.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to bath, and to new brands: Reed + Gwen's clean beauty, Hass's responsible fashion, and Brentwood Home's affordable mattresses and yoga essentials. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at jessica@avocadomattress.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avocado Green Mattress