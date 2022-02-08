Built In Appoints Channing Ferrer as Chief Revenue Officer

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In, a software platform designed for tech professionals, appoints Channing Ferrer to serve as Chief Revenue Officer.

Chief Revenue Officer Channing Ferrer will develop and lead a RevOps org devoted to scaling Built In.

"Through the course of his career, Channing has led go-to-market teams to achieve formidable wins," said Built In's Co-Founder and CEO Maria Katris. "Drawing on his proven record, he'll help us capitalize on the overwhelming demand we see from our customers as their hiring needs accelerate. Channing is also a passionate, people-first leader. His commitment to developing people equals his drive to achieve results, and I look forward to working with him in both capacities."

In his previous role at HubSpot, Ferrer played a critical role in driving the company's revenue growth over a six-year period. Serving as VP, Global Sales Strategy, Operations and Sales Acceleration, he ran HubSpot's global organization of operations and sales acceleration professionals.

"A number of market forces have put Built In on a clear path to growth," said Ferrer. "The platform has always attracted a caliber of talent our customers can't reach elsewhere — and that exceptional product-market fit has only deepened in today's competitive hiring landscape. I'm excited to develop a world-class team devoted to unearthing new ways to serve and grow our base of customers and users, capturing all the potential ahead of us."

Ferrer has spent the majority of his career in technology, having led sales and operations across several SaaS companies, including HubSpot, Acquia, C2FO and S&P Capital IQ. Prior to Capital IQ, Channing was a management consultant at Navigant Consulting.

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit BuiltIn.com from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, build skills to grow their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

