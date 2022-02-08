DAVIDSON HOSPITALITY GROUP SELECTED TO OPERATE LORIEN HOTEL & SPA IN OLD TOWN ALEXANDRIA, VA.

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hospitality Group announces the addition of Lorien Hotel & Spa to its management portfolio, the third Washington D.C.-area hotel to be managed under the company's Pivot lifestyle operating vertical. Located in the heart of Virginia's historic Old Town Alexandria, the 107-room boutique hotel is just minutes from the metropolitan bustle of the nation's capital and within easy access of the neighboring Virginia countryside.

Lorien Hotel & Spa is an oasis for rejuvenation that embodies a West Coast vibe of casual elegance and laid-back luxury, nestled among the charming Old Town brick architecture in an area known for its boutique shops, fine galleries and cobblestone streets. Guest rooms are outfitted with freestanding tubs and lush bedding while Lorien Spa, Alexandria's only hotel spa, offers five treatment rooms and a menu of massages, facials and body treatments to revitalize the mind, body and soul. To refuel and nourish, the hotel features Brabo, a contemporary American brasserie. For social events and intimate meetings with sophistication and style, the hotel has more than 5,600 square feet of function space including private courtyards and terraces.

"Community, authenticity, inspiring food & beverage, and genuine people are among qualities shared by the hotels in our Pivot lifestyle portfolio and ones we see in the Lorien," said Thom Geshay, CEO & President, Davidson Hospitality Group. "We approach operations of the Lorien with new energy and perspectives, along with a mindset of value creation, and look forward to creating a lasting impact with our ownership partners."

In addition to Lorien Hotel & Spa, Pivot operates Thompson Washington D.C. and Hotel Madera in the D.C. metropolitan area. The company also manages Hilton Garden Inn Arlington/Courthouse Plaza and Hilton Alexandria Mark Center under its Davidson Hotels heritage brand.

As an expression of gratitude to its loyal and new guests, Lorien Hotel & Spa is pleased to offer the "Refresh & Renew" package now through March 31, 2022, which includes:

$50 credit to use towards spa services or food & beverage

A special welcome amenity

Overnight accommodations

Rates start from $199, excluding taxes and fees. Blackout dates and restrictions may apply. This offer is valid for new reservations only; not valid for group bookings. To book, please visit www.lorienhotelandspa.com and use promo code RNR.

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 78 existing hotels and resorts; more than 187 restaurants, bars and lounges; and nearly 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Marriott, and Margaritaville, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and Twitter: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #DavidsonHospitality

