iAero Airways Completes Certification For Boeing 767 Aircraft To Support Its Expanding Charter and Sports Team Businesses

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iAero Airways (https://iaerogroup.com/iaero-airways/), the largest B2B passenger charter and cargo air carrier in the US, and one of the companies within the iAero Group (https://iaerogroup.com) aviation investment platform, announced it has completed the rigorous FAA process of adding Boeing 767s to its ever-expanding fleet. The iAero Airways team worked closely with the FAA to accomplish this important certification.

iAero Airways added the Houston Rockets VIP Boeing 767-300ER as the first of its kind in their fleet. Following the FAA guidelines and completing the required proving flights, the FAA has granted Operations Specifications to iAero Airways to begin revenue operations with the new aircraft type. The first flight for the Houston Rockets was completed last week.

The company expects great interest in the charter market for the VIP-configured Boeing 767. It represents one of the most unique and luxurious charter aircraft in the market with many upgraded amenities one would expect in the finest business jets, including lie-flat seats, high speed Wi-Fi, entertainment systems, and a bar.

"The addition of this Houston Rockets VIP B767 into our fleet begins a new and exciting chapter at iAero Airways," said Robert Caputo, Chief Executive Officer of iAero Group. "It marks not only our expansion into wide body aircraft but our further expansion into professional sports - a testament to the iAero Airways team and their exceptional safety and service standards," added Caputo.

About iAero Airways

iAero Airways (https://iaerogroup.com/iaero-airways/) is the largest B2B passenger charter and cargo air carrier in the US and is based in Greensboro, NC and Miami, FL. Originally founded in 1997 as Swift Air, the company has a 20+ year history of safety, growth, and diversification. In 2019, Swift Air was acquired by iAero Group and rebranded as iAero Airways. The company is an FAA Part 121 certified air carrier.

About iAero Group

iAero Group (https://iaerogroup.com) is a purpose-driven, privately-held company that was founded in 2018 to create the leading investment platform to transform and scale high-growth potential companies in the aviation industry. To date, iAero Group has acquired three companies: engine MRO AeroThrust Holdings (Miami, FL) in 2018, airframe MRO Miami Tech Aircraft Maintenance (Miami, FL) in 2018, and the largest B2B passenger charter and cargo air carrier in the US, Swift Air (Greensboro, NC), in 2019. iAero Group partnered with The Blackstone Group to finance these transactions. Since then, these operating companies have been rebranded to iAero Thrust, iAero Tech, and iAero Airways.

