LG UNVEILS REFRESHED STUDIO COLLECTION WITH CONTEMPORARY STYLISH DESIGN AT KBIS 2022 New Design-Focused LG STUDIO Appliance Line Features an Array of Upgrades to Elevate the Kitchen Experience

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The reimagined LG STUDIO collection of home appliances – with new design-driven enhancements that offer a more refined and modern look – was unveiled by LG Electronics USA at the 2022 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show here this week.

The redesigned 2022 LG STUDIO collection comprises more than a dozen new built-in and freestanding kitchen appliances that include a wide range of premium exterior upgrades such as new pro-style handles, upgraded finishes and other thoughtful design features that elevate the kitchen experience.

The redesigned collection boasts a streamlined logo, clean lines and a contemporary aesthetic – expertly honing fine details to cater to the more discerning home design enthusiast. The LG STUDIO collection perfectly meets the needs of today's modern family, now with characteristics just as contemporary – customized installation for a flush look or a traditional position, modern flat panels, more distinctive pro-style handles, and the gleaming stainless steel PrintProof™ finish dovetailed with smart technology and lasting performance.

"LG STUDIO's refreshed kitchen lineup delivers an uncompromising approach to design and function," said Brandt Varner, vice president of product management, home appliances at LG Electronics USA. "Its contemporary and updated look meets the demands of modern families without sacrificing design, and the tech-forward features enhance the kitchen experience whether you're preparing a weekday meal or entertaining."

LG STUDIO Combination Double Wall Oven

With smart and intuitive features inside and a new streamlined design outside, the LG STUDIO combination double wall oven takes the cooking experience to the next level. Its impressive 7-inch LCD touch display allows for easy access to 40 auto-cook recipes that include diverse options from comforting Banana Bread to the challenge of London Broil. For added convenience, this LG STUDIO oven includes an exclusive soft-close lower oven door and smooth gliding racks – plus the ability to control key oven features from anywhere with LG ThinQ® technology makes all the difference. The new combo wall oven offers home cooks total combined convenience with True Convection™ that perfectly roasts and bakes with shorter cooking times,1 Air Fry that creates delectable, crispy fried treats with less oil and Air Sous Vide for tender, juicy dishes. With TurboCook™ in the upper oven, users can save time and bypass preheating with the Infrared Heating™ function. And the integrated 2-in-1 convection microwave produces oven-quality results up to four times faster than a conventional oven.2

LG STUDIO Ultra-Large Capacity Smart Side-by-Side Built-in Refrigerator

With an ultra-large capacity, elevated design and refinement in every detail, the LG STUDIO 26-cubic-foot built-in, side-by-side refrigerator-freezer is a showstopper in the kitchen. The newly designed exterior includes pro-style handles and a flush installation that seamlessly blends with virtually any kitchen style. The redesigned all-stainless Tall Ice & Water Dispenser® with SmoothTouch™ controls is one of the tallest in its class (9.2 inches) and offers a half-gallon chilled water capacity. The shape-shifting flexibility of the interior Easy Moving door bins make food storage a dream, sliding up and down with minimal effort for frequent adjustments. For thoughtful added capacity, the SpacePlus® ice system is located on the freezer door, freeing up shelf space while providing easy access to ice.

The redesigned LG STUDIO collection is on display Feb. 8-10 at KBIS 2022 at booth # W2029 in the West Hall of Orlando's Orange County Convention Center. The complete line will launch this spring at retailers nationwide and on www.lg.com . For more information about LG STUDIO, visit www.lg.com/us/lg-studio .

1 Compared to LG's non-infrared heating ovens using chicken breasts, hamburgers, and salmon.

2 Based on LG internal testing as compared to a conventional LG oven. Results will vary according to type of food being cooked and other details involved in the cooking process.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

