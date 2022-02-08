Neuvivo Adds James Kovach, MD, former NFL Player, and Current Executive Director of UC Davis Health Translational Entrepreneurship Program to Advisory Board

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuvivo today announced the expansion of its Advisory Board, adding James Kovach, MD, JD as a new member. Kovach is the Executive Director of the UC Davis Health Translational Entrepreneurship program focusing on bringing novel technology and scientific developments to the public. He is a physician, former NFL middle linebacker for the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers and remains closely associated with the League as a member of its Alumni Association's Scientific Advisory Board. He is committed to helping current and former football players and other professional athletes remain in top physical and mental health.

"Neuvivo is very pleased and fortunate to welcome Jim Kovach to the company's Advisory Board," said Ari Azhir, PhD, Neuvivo Founder and CEO. "He knows firsthand that ALS disproportionately affects former football and soccer players, and other pro athletes – and for over a decade has committed his time and efforts to understanding this connection and working on protocols for long-term health and wellness. We are laser focused on developing a new, effective treatment for ALS and Jim's background across relevant areas will be a clear asset."

Kovach currently wears many professional and volunteer hats as he is also an alternate Board Member of the state-backed California Institute of Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) and serves on the Scientific Advisory Board of the Sanford Health BioBank for Medical Research. He is a previous President of the (NIH-recognized) Buck Institute for Research on Aging.

Working across multiple disciplines is second nature to him as he obtained his medical degree (with honors) while simultaneously playing as a starter in the NFL. Following his sports career, he enrolled at Stanford Law School and obtained his Juris Doctorate. He practiced corporate law in the Silicon Valley as the biotech sector was emerging and went on to become Chief Operating Officer of Athersys, a public biotechnology company developing stem cell-based therapeutics.

"I have seen the long-term neurodegenerative issues that can be associated with intense sports and am looking forward to working with Neuvivo to advance the development of an effective drug for ALS and get it to those athletes and others who may benefit," said Dr. Kovach. "When we're talking about a disease where patients' functional abilities may decline rapidly, the objectives must include getting therapy to people quickly. The experienced team at Neuvivo is aiming to get NP001, its ALS treatment, to patients as soon as possible, and my commitment is to help make this happen."

About Neuvivo: Neuvivo is a private, late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating and delivering advanced treatments for ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formed by industry leaders and scientists, committed to improving the prognosis for patients diagnosed with ALS and a range of diseases for which few current treatment options exist. For more information please visit: www.Neuvivo.com.

