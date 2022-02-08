Frigidaire unveils new appliances that offer more ways to cook family favorites and reduce food waste at the 2022 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show.

New Frigidaire Gallery® wall ovens, four door refrigerators steal the show with innovative solutions to help consumers reduce waste, eat healthier

New Frigidaire Gallery® wall ovens, four door refrigerators steal the show with innovative solutions to help consumers reduce waste, eat healthier Frigidaire unveils new appliances that offer more ways to cook family favorites and reduce food waste at the 2022 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After the pandemic ends, 92% of families plan to continue eating together at home at least as often or more often than they do now according to recent research.1 Frigidaire Gallery® is making cooking at home easier and more enjoyable for consumers, adding features like Air Fry, Steam Bake and Slow Cook to its newest wall ovens. Not only do these features offer ways to eat healthier at home, but they also eliminate the need for expensive, bulky countertop air fryers and crockpots, saving consumers both kitchen space and money.

The new Frigidaire Gallery double wall oven earned its 5-star consumer rating because of its Air Fry, Steam Bake and Slow Cook features. Not only do these offer ways to eat healthier at home, but they also eliminate the need for expensive, bulky countertop air fryers and crockpots, saving consumers both kitchen space and money. (PRNewswire)

New Frigidaire Gallery wall ovens, refrigerators steal the show and help consumers reduce food waste, eat healthier

According to the Electrolux Food Foundation, one-third of all food the world produces ends up in the trash. Frigidaire understands how much families want to avoid food waste and make their money go further, and the new Frigidaire Gallery® four door refrigerator helps them do just that. Its crisper drawers keep produce fresh for longer with an exclusive built-in antioxidant filter, which reduces ethylene gas, odors and preserves produce color, meaning less produce is thrown away and less money is wasted.

New Frigidaire Gallery® single and double wall ovens

The single and double wall ovens currently have 4.8 and 5.0 consumer star ratings, respectively.

The double wall oven is a 2022 Best of KBIS nominee.

Powerful Total Convection system offers 15+ cooking modes, including Air Fry, Steam Bake, Steam Roast and Slow Cook–right inside the wall oven.

Start baking immediately with No Preheat.

Beautifully designed with touchscreen displays, tinted glass windows, extra-large oven capacities (5.3 cubic ft. in each) and special hinges that eliminate the need for built-in trim pieces.

Both single and double wall ovens fit most existing cabinet cutouts for easy replacement of similar products. They have also been reengineered to make installation easier, with handles for easy lifting and high strength steel that makes them both lighter and more structurally strong.

Offered in Smudge-Proof Stainless Steel and Black Stainless Steel finishes.

Available now; MSRP: $2,699 (single wall oven), $3,599 (double wall oven)

New Frigidaire Gallery® counter-depth four door refrigerator

CrispSeal® Fresh crispers keep produce like lettuce and broccoli fresh and crisp longer than any competitive crispers on the market. 2

Easily access most used items with the SpaceWise® Organization system, including in-door condiment storage, a slide-under shelf to fit taller items and a flexible bin which can be used as a crisper or an open compartment.

Get extra space for most used items with the Custom-Flex® Temp Drawer, which can convert from a fridge to a freezer with the press of a button.

Available in Q2 2022; MSRP $3,799

About Frigidaire®

Frigidaire® is part of the Electrolux family of brands and has been designed to help families make the most of their time and space with high-performing, easy-to-use appliances with time-saving features.

To learn more about Frigidaire® and its full range of innovative home appliances, please visit www.frigidaire.com.

About Electrolux

Electrolux is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell approximately 60 million household products in approximately 120 markets every year. In 2021, Electrolux had global sales of $14 billion and employed 51,000 people around the world. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com.

1 From Acosta Sales & Marketing's 2021 study, "COVID Dining Journey: Eating at Home and Away From Home"

2 Among counter-depth French Doors with two drawers with a suggested retail price below $3,599.

The new Frigidaire Gallery double wall oven earned its 5-star consumer rating because of its Air Fry, Steam Bake and Slow Cook features. Not only do these offer ways to eat healthier at home, but they also eliminate the need for expensive, bulky countertop air fryers and crockpots, saving consumers both kitchen space and money. (PRNewswire)

According to the Electrolux Food Foundation, one-third of all food the world produces ends up in the trash. Frigidaire understands how much families want to avoid wasting food and make their money go further, and the new Frigidaire Gallery four door refrigerator helps them do just that. (PRNewswire)

Get extra space for your most used items in the new Frigidaire Gallery refrigerator. The middle drawer converts from a fridge to a freezer with the press of a button. (PRNewswire)

Electrolux logo (PRNewsFoto/Electrolux) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Electrolux North America