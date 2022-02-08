Omni Bridgeway launches Washington, D.C. presence, expands antitrust capability

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Bridgeway (formerly known in the US as Bentham IMF) is pleased to announce the launch of its Washington, D.C. presence as part of ongoing rapid expansion of the company's US investment team and antitrust expertise.

Omni Bridgeway welcomes Jason Levine, Investment Manager and Legal Counsel, who spearheads Omni Bridgeway's on-the-ground move into Washington with over twenty-five years of experience as a trial lawyer. As former partner of Alston & Bird LLP and Vinson & Elkins LLP, Omni Bridgeway's clients will benefit from Jason's career-long experience in D.C. which also includes seven years as trial partner and head of the D.C. trial practice with McDermott Will & Emery LLP. As lead counsel, Jason's notable track record includes successful commercial, regulatory, class action and antitrust cases across all industry sectors, cumulatively winning over $3B for corporate plaintiff clients, while avoiding over $17B in potential liability for defendant clients.

Further adding to the team's antitrust bench strength is Priyanka Timblo who recently joined the investment team in New York as Associate Investment Manager and Legal Counsel with eight years of combined experience as an associate at Holwell Shuster & Goldberg LLP and previously, Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP. Bringing both plaintiff and defense side experience in complex commercial litigation with an emphasis on antitrust law, Priyanka has represented corporate companies and financial institutions in securities class actions, FCPA investigations, and antitrust matters including class actions and merger compliance.

Andrew Saker, Managing Director & CEO and Chief Strategy Officer – US notes "Omni Bridgeway's growth in the US continues as we establish our footprint in Washington, D.C. starting with Jason's arrival. Combined with Priyanka's experience, we are clearly adding to our antitrust and broader complex litigation expertise as part of our full-service litigation finance offering."

Omni Bridgeway is the global leader in litigation financing and managing legal risk, with expertise in civil and common law legal and recovery systems. With international operations based in 12 countries and 20 locations, Omni Bridgeway offers dispute finance from case inception through to post-judgment enforcement and recovery.

Omni Bridgeway is listed in the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:OBL) and includes dispute funders formerly known as IMF Bentham Limited, Bentham IMF and ROLAND ProzessFinanz, and a joint venture with IFC (Part of the World Bank). http://www.omnibrdgeway.com/ For more information visit www.omnibridgeway.com

