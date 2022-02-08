TALK ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 8, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Talkspace, Inc. f/k/a Hudson Executive Corporation Limited Shareholders

TALK ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 8, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Talkspace, Inc. f/k/a Hudson Executive Corporation Limited Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Talkspace, Inc. f/k/a Hudson Executive Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: TALK) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of: (a) all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Talkspace securities between June 11, 2020 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive, and/or (b) all holders of Talkspace common stock as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2021.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Talkspace, Inc. f/k/a Hudson Executive Investment Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Hudson Executive Investment Corporation ("HEIC") had overstated its competitive advantage and due diligence capabilities with respect to identifying and effectuating a merger with target companies; (ii) HEIC had conducted inadequate due diligence into then-private, pre-Merger Talkspace, or else ignored and/or failed to disclose multiple red flags concerning then-private, pre-Merger Talkspace's business and operations; (iii) Talkspace was experiencing significantly increased online advertising costs in its B2C business since the beginning of 2021; (iv) Talkspace was experiencing lower conversion rates in its online advertising in its business-to-consumer ("B2C") business; (v) as a result of (iii) and (iv) above, Talkspace was experiencing increased customer acquisition costs and more tepid B2C demand than represented to investors; (vi) as a result of (iii)-(v) above, Talkspace was suffering from ballooning customer acquisition costs and worsening growth and gross margin trends; (vii) Talkspace had overvalued its accounts receivables from certain of its health plan clients in its B2B business, which amounts required adjustment downward; and (viii) as a result of (iii)-(vii) above, Talkspace's 2021 financial guidance was not achievable and lacked any reasonable basis in fact.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Talkspace, you have until March 8, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Talkspace securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the TALK lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/talkspace-inc-f-k-a-hudson-executive-investment-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=23417&from=4.

