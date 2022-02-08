Viakoo Announces Exceptional Growth in 2021, Reaches One Billion Usage Hours

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viakoo, the leader in IoT vulnerability remediation, today announced exceptional growth in 2021 and continued momentum into 2022. Since its launch in October 2021 of the Viakoo Action Platform™ suite of cyber modules backed by a Series A funding round, the company has met the growing demand for enterprise IoT device management and vulnerability remediation at scale, expanded its executive leadership, investment in product development, and go-to-market activities.

"Viakoo saw exceptional growth last year, as the company continued to gain traction protecting some of the largest organizations from ongoing cybersecurity threats facing IoT systems," said Bud Broomhead, CEO, Viakoo. "On the heels of our funding announcement, the official launch of our flagship cyber module suite, and expansion of our key executive team, we're well poised to continue the development of exceptional enterprise solutions that protect millions of devices globally."

In 2021, Viakoo reached a milestone of over one billion usage hours, supporting over a million devices across hundreds of customers and thousands of users. As a snapshot of the company's customer base, three of the top five healthcare organizations use Viakoo, along with 25 percent of Ivy League Schools and 35 percent of the Top 20 Silicon Valley companies.

Viakoo also completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2SM examination resulting in a CPA's report stating that management of Viakoo maintained effective controls over the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of the Viakoo Action Platform. The SOC 2SM report is designed to meet the needs of existing or potential customers who need assurance about the effectiveness of controls used by the service organization to process customers' information.

In 2021 Viakoo expanded its executive leadership bench with key new hires in engineering, sales, and marketing. David Nelson-Gal, co-founder and CTO of Viakoo, is also taking on the role of CISO. David has been instrumental in developing Viakoo's solutions and ensuring the company adheres to a comprehensive, Zero Trust cyber security policy. He is a well-known Silicon Valley engineering leader, who headed datacenter high availability products group for Sun Microsystems. He has a BS and MS in Computer Science from the University of Michigan.

Venkata Nambula is now Viakoo's VP of engineering, with a strong background in Security, Cloud, Networking, Identity, and Mobility. Prior to Viakoo, he built products and teams at MobileIron, Brocade, Foundry and NetContinuum. Venkata attended University of Kentucky for MS in Computer Science, and National Institute of Technology in India for his BS in Computer Science.

Matthew Hutchinson is Viakoo's VP of marketing, a veteran enterprise marketing leader in cybersecurity. Before joining Viakoo, he held marketing leadership positions at WhiteHat Security, Thales, Fortinet and Nozomi Networks. Matt has a BA in International Relations from Syracuse University and MBA in Technology Management from the University of New Mexico.

Earning extensive industry recognition and third-party validation, in 2021 Viakoo was named a Gartner® Cool Vendor in Cyber-Physical Systems Security. It was also selected as a winner in the IoT Evolution Excellence Awards as a leading IoT platform provider, The Cloud Awards for "Best Use of Cloud in IoT", and a Gold Winner in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for "Best IoT Security Platform."

Viakoo is partnered with leading IoT discovery tool vendors, and is trusted by customers across mission-critical industries including enterprise, municipal services, government, and healthcare. For more information, please visit www.viakoo.com

Viakoo enables customers to defend their IoT attack surface. Viakoo's vision is for every connected enterprise device to be 100% visible, operational, and secured. The agentless Viakoo Action Platform keeps distributed unmanaged and IoT environments secure and continuously operational at the lowest risk and cost. Automated device cyber hygiene is reliably updated at scale with firmware, passwords, and certificates to elevate security posture and system performance to enterprise IT expectations. Viakoo Inc. is a leader in cyber hygiene for connected devices, located in Mountain View, California, USA. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

