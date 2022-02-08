W!SE LAUNCHES NEW FINANCIAL LITERACY APP!

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Working in Support of Education (W!se), a leader in financial education, is pleased to announce the launch of a major new digital resource to enhance its award winning Financial Literacy Certification program.

W!se (Working In Support of Education) Launches Financial Literacy App to serve high school students nationally.

This resource is a newly developed cloud-based mobile app with an updated database of practice test questions that enables students from schools participating in the Certification program to take practice tests and quizzes online. The app will help students prepare for W!se's national Financial Literacy Certification Test. Students who pass the Test become Certified Financially Literate ™, a credential recognized by schools in 49 states.

Development of the W!se app was spearheaded by Deutsche Bank ('DB'), together with support from Microsoft ('MS'), W!se and students from schools in the Certification program. The app was initially designed during the bank organized three-day Hackathon in which 120 of their employees in four U.S. cities, 20 MS volunteers, W!se staff and high school students created 15 different prototypes. Following the Hackathon, a DB team, with W!se and input from high schools in several states, used the best prototype features and developed the app for iOS and Android mobile phones. The app was also made possible through a generous grant from Deutsche Bank Americas Foundation.

"It's been very rewarding to apply the latest mobile and cloud technologies to advance financial literacy, and engage students on devices they use every day," said Andrew Grant, DB Lead Developer. 'We are truly pleased to support financial education and W!se," added Milind Nimesh, DB Product Manager.

"Offering this app strengthens our financial education programming" said W!se Founder, President, & CEO, Phyllis Perillo. "The practice test questions on banking, credit, insurance, investing, and financial planning support personal finance instruction and are an investment in developing the financial literacy of young people."

The new resource is integrated into W!se's existing online testing system. Schools have a choice of using the W!se app any time any place and/or the web-based database. They will also be able to track students' practice test and quiz scores through a comprehensive reporting capability developed in collaboration with teachers and administrators from our national network of schools.

"The new app is a great resource," commented George Carbone, an educator at Northern Highlands Regional High School in New Jersey. "The quality and breadth of questions are outstanding. The mobile capability is unparalleled in terms of its features and ease of use. I also love that the computer-based capability offers analytics which enable me to evaluate my students' level of content knowledge and areas of need."

To learn more, click here or contact Ethan Finkelstein at efinkelstein@wise-ny.org .

About Working in Support of Education (W!se) is a leading educational nonprofit based in New York City to improve the lives of young people and at-risk adults through programs that develop financial literacy and readiness for college and the workforce. For more information, visit wise-ny.org. Follow W!se on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @wisenewyork.

Media Contact: Samantha Spina at sspina@wise-ny.org

Wise logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE W!se