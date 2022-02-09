DisposeRx Packets Selected for "Safe at Home" Patient Safety Opioid Initiative MO HealthNet and the Missouri Board of Pharmacy launch new medication disposal and counseling program

SANFORD, N.C., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacy providers in Missouri's MO HealthNet Division program will now be reimbursed for providing eligible patients with DisposeRx, Inc.'s at-home medication disposal packets and counseling on overdose risk factors and safe medication disposal.

Eligible patients are defined as those who are at risk of experiencing an opiate-related overdose.

MO HealthNet kicked off the new "Safe at Home" medication disposal initiative on January 15, 2022. MO HealthNet is collaborating with the Missouri Board of Pharmacy's Rx Cares for Missouri Program and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) in a continued effort to respond to the opioid crisis.

"Improving patient health and safety are the Board of Pharmacy's top priorities," said Missouri Board of Pharmacy President James L. Gray, II, Pharm D, MBA in a MO Healthnet statement. "The Board looks forward to partnering with MO HealthNet on this important patient safety initiative."

MO HealthNet selected DisposeRx packets, manufacturer of the market leading at-home medication disposal solution, as the preferred medication disposal solution. These convenient at-home medication disposal packets will allow MO HealthNet participants to dispose of unused opioids safely and easily, preventing accidental overdoses.

DHSS issued a statewide standing order authorizing licensed pharmacists practicing in the state of Missouri to order and dispense DisposeRx packets.

"We're seeing a growing number of states recognizing the need to provide patients with opioid misuse prevention education and an at-home medication disposal tool," said William Simpson, president and chief executive officer of DisposeRx. "The pharmacists interacting with these patients are the best equipped to have these important conversations. For these programs to be successful, states recognize that pharmacists should and must be reimbursed for their time and expertise. We applaud Missouri for their foresight in launching the Safe at Home program and look forward to announcing collaborations with other states soon."

DisposeRx at-home medication disposal packets are comprised of materials that are FDA-approved for oral medications and provide a simple, convenient and effective solution for the disposal of unused or expired medications. The active ingredient in the medication is chemically and physically sequestered in a polymer gel when water and the DisposeRx powder are added to a prescription vial and shaken. Patients can use the patented product with pills, tablets, capsules, liquids and powders and can then throw away the vial in the household trash.

