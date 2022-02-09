Meristem and Talc USA Team Up to Develop New Products "...we can help growers trim their fertilizer bills and still gain high yields..."

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meristem Crop Performance Group ( www.MeristemAg.com ) and Talc USA, (www.TalcUSA.com), have joined forces in a strategic product development agreement focused on using Talc USA's world-class talc-graphite seed fluency platform to deliver a wide-range of new in-furrow products to boost crop performance and reduce crop nutrition costs.

(PRNewsfoto/Meristem Crop Performance Group) (PRNewswire)

"We started working with Talc USA about a year ago and are excited to formally expand our relationship," says Mitch Eviston, Meristem Founder and CEO. "Talc USA has more than 10 years of research showing how their superior seed lubricants not only improve seed placement and crop stand but are a very effective and convenient way to carry beneficial technologies directly to the furrow."

Eviston says the initial collaboration has produced HOPPER THROTTLE™ an enhanced planter box treatment for both corn and soybeans. The system combines 80/20 talc graphite, micronutrients, and biologicals packaged to make the farmer's life easier, provide yield increases of 4 to 8 bu./A and reduce overall fertility costs. Since 40 percent of farmers do not use a liquid in-furrow system on their planters, Eviston says collaborating with Talc USA is critical to ensure that farmers can tap into new beneficial technology in a way that fits how they farm.

"Efficiency and effectiveness are at the forefront of all of my decisions," says Brian Armstrong, who farms near Ogallala, Nebraska. "Our CCS planters require a high-quality seed lubricant to operate effectively, and HOPPER THROTTLE is exactly that, and the efficiency of combining talc with a microbial product just makes sense." Armstrong says time is the key issue during planting season.

"The ability to apply the biologic package desired, at the proper time, with no additional equipment or labor is essential," he says. "Meristem produces great products with a commonsense approach and I'm looking forward to using their products again this year."

Steve Johnson, founder and CEO of Talc USA, says the alliance with Meristem will boost introduction of promising microbial solutions into the marketplace faster and extend the reach of beneficial products to more farmers. "As a farmer myself, I am always looking for ways to improve efficiency and grow a bigger crop. This led us to spend more than a decade researching the fluency technology that helps planters perform at their best and increase yields with active ingredients delivered to the seedbed. I am thrilled to expand our product portfolio with Meristem and our key partners and tap into their growing dealer network."

Eviston says it's another big step forward in Meristem's mission to create a pipeline connecting the latest R&D to 20 million row-crop acres and beyond. "We believe this can be the ultimate carrier for both synthetic and biological active ingredients that will improve plant health, drive rapid emergence, improve nutrient use efficiency and control harmful pests," he says."Our network of Meristem farm business dealers is expanding rapidly and provides a streamlined path to aggressively grow the enhanced planter box treatment market."

With record-high fertilizer costs looming over the 2022 planting crop season, Eviston says there's never been a more urgent time for new products that help farmers make the most of every dollar they spend on fertilizer. That's why a specific area of product development will focus on microbes added to seed fluency products that help plants fix nitrogen and release phosphorus, potassium and micronutrients.

"We can help growers trim their fertilizer bills substantially and still gain high yields," he says. "The fertilizer industry has over-consolidated to the detriment of the American farmer and it's time to fight back with the use of biologicals. That has certainly fueled our energy to launch several new biological products, such as EXCAVATOR™ and REVLINE ADVANCE™ which are designed to help farmers reduce the use of traditional synthetic fertilizers in some cases. And with Talc USA's help, we'll be able to put more into the pipeline."

To learn more about Meristem's HOPPER THROTTLE™ and REVLINE HOPPER THROTTLE™ formulations for corn and soybeans, and locate a dealer near you, visit www.MeristemAg.com.

About Meristem Crop Performance

Meristem Crop Performance Group, LLC ( www.MeristemAg.com) is one of the fastest-growing crop input companies in America. Meristem sources, formulates and delivers high-quality crop inputs to farmers at the least cost possible, at savings up to 30 percent. By helping farmers and local independent agribusinesses make the most of their infrastructure and intellectual property investments, the company improves productivity and removes waste in the established distribution channel. Meristem is led by a world-class team of ag professionals passionate about creating the most efficient channel to move innovative practices and novel technologies to market for the benefit of the American Farmer.

About Talc USA

Talc USA was founded on the belief in helping the American farmer increase revenue per acre by fortifying products with new technology and keeping its products 100% made in the USA. Through research, investment, and partnering with its knowledgeable dealer network, Talc USA continues to bring new and innovative products to the market. The company is based in Page, ND. For more information, visit Talc on the web at www.talcusa.com.

Contact: K. Elliott Nowels

Phone: 833-637-4783 ext. 703

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meristem Crop Performance Group, LLC