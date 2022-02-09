New England Biolabs® Launches LyoPrime Luna™ RT-qPCR Master Mix, the First Lyophilized Product Since its Acquisition of Fluorogenics™ New LyoPrime Luna Probe One-Step RT-qPCR Mix with UDG increases flexibility while retaining performance

IPSWICH, Mass., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, New England Biolabs (NEB®) announced the release of its first lyophilized product manufactured by Fluorogenics: the LyoPrime Luna Probe One-Step RT-qPCR Mix with UDG. This lyophilized master mix exhibits the same versatile features and strong performance of the previously released liquid 4X mix and enables sensitive, linear real-time detection of target RNA sequences now in a room temperature-stable format.



"The current worldwide focus on infectious diseases has highlighted the need for increased access to robust RNA reagents in a variety of formats. By lyophilizing our Luna WarmStart RT-based product, we've achieved a one-step RT-qPCR mix that provides the same high level of performance delivered by our liquid master mix. As a standard catalog offering, this will lower barriers to a high-quality lyophilized reagent and simplify the RT-qPCR assay development process." said Nicole Nichols, Associate Director, Applications and Product Development.

"The launch of LyoPrime Luna Probe One-Step RT-qPCR Mix will showcase the first of many NEB lyophilized products that we hope will change the market's perception of ambient, stable molecular reagents", said Martin Lee, Managing Director of Fluorogenics. "Customers everywhere will benefit from state-of-the-art real-time PCR performance in a more flexible format that additionally reduces the environmental impact of cold shipment and storage."

When compared to the liquid Luna Probe One-Step 4X RT-qPCR Mix with UDG, as well as similar commercially available one-step RT-qPCR products, using NEB's distinct "dots in boxes" scoring method — a high-throughput data visualization tool that provides quality scores for qPCR outcomes — the performance of the lyophilized LyoPrime Luna RT-qPCR master mix strongly matched the liquid version and outperformed many competitor products.

Other essential components of the LyoPrime Luna RT-qPCR master mix include Luna WarmStart® Reverse Transcriptase and Hot Start Taq DNA Polymerase, for optimized specificity and robustness, in addition to room temperature setup after resuspension. The lyophilized mix also contains Murine RNase Inhibitor, dNTPs, and a passive reference dye, offering compatibility across multiple instrument platforms. Lastly, it incorporates thermolabile UDG, which is particularly well-suited to RNA workflows, and dUTP to reduce carryover contamination risk between reactions.

The LyoPrime Luna RT-qPCR master mix represents NEB's first lyophilized product since the company's acquisition of Fluorogenics Limited in 2021. Combining the reagent expertise of NEB and the lyophilization capabilities of Fluorogenics enables the creation of catalog and custom reagents that serve customers in both the research and molecular diagnostics space.

About New England Biolabs

Established in the mid 1970's, New England Biolabs, Inc. (NEB) is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR, gene expression, sample preparation for next generation sequencing, synthetic biology, glycobiology, epigenetics and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors, including the development of molecular diagnostics, as well as nucleic acid vaccines. New England Biolabs is a privately held company, headquartered in Ipswich, MA, and has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and eight subsidiaries located in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com.

NEB®, NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS®, WARMSTART® and LUNA® are registered trademarks of New England Biolabs, Inc.

SOURCE New England Biolabs