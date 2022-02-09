QUALIFACTS + CREDIBLE NAMED 2022 BEST IN KLAS: SOFTWARE AND SERVICES

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualifacts + Credible , a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) platforms for behavioral health and human services organizations, today announced the Credible platform has ranked No. 1 in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report.

Additionally, Qualifacts + Credible's CareLogic EHR platform is ranked No. 2 in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report.

The Best in KLAS report recognizes software and services companies who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. All rankings are a direct result of the feedback of thousands of providers over the last year. A Best in KLAS award signifies to the healthcare IT industry the commitment and partnership that the top vendors should provide.

"We are honored by the trust our partners place in us every day, and their success is our highest priority. This recognition from KLAS is a great validation of the remarkable work our teams have done in support of our mission to be an innovative and trusted technology and solutions partner, said Paul Ricci, chief executive officer at Qualifacts + Credible.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors," said KLAS CEO Adam Gale.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS + CREDIBLE

Qualifacts + Credible is one of the largest behavioral health and human services EHR vendors in the country. Its mission is to partner with customers to support and extend their ability to deliver quality care and improve the lives of the clients they serve. With more than 20 years of experience its products and services help customers achieve interoperability goals, optimize efficiency, improve productivity, and maximize reimbursement. The company offers several EHRs – CareLogic, Credible and InSync – while collaborating to build an even brighter future for partner agencies and their clients.

About KLAS

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best-fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more at klasresearch.com .

Qualifacts + Credible

MarketingTeam@qualifacts.com

