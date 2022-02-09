WPUR Backs ALYI EV Taxis, Delivery Vehicles and Racecars

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterPure International, Inc. (USOTC: WPUR) with Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today announced work on launching an off grid, clean electric energy production, storage and electric vehicle (EV) charging solution is proceeding on track.

The technology has been built in a lab and will now be scaled into a pilot in advance of a larger rollout. The larger rollout is planned in conjunction with an agreement WPUR has made with ALYI to support ALYI's EV Ecosystem initiative.

The pilot is expected to go live in June of this year.

WPUR's off grid EV charging solution is expected to be featured in conjunction with ALYI's EV racing initiative. ALYI has worked closely with a Kenyan race event business named East African Grand Prix (EAGP). EAGP has a provisional license with Formula E intended to bring an annual Formula E race event to Kenya.

ALYI, EAGP and Formula E met at Formula E's headquarters in London at the end of 2021 to begin planning for the prospective Nairobi Formula E event.

ALYI's EV ecosystem partnership network is growing and has achieved a number of notable milestones in 2021 in addition to the EAGP/Formula E partnership. The partnerships both expand the overall capabilities of the ALYI EV ecosystem while also providing off balance sheet resources.

EV ecosystem partners include WPUR adding sustainable EV charging solutions, Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET), adding EV market expansion opportunity, and iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST), contributing vital EV technologies.

ALYI has begun producing and delivering its first electric vehicles.

ALYI is now delivering two different electric motorcycle models to Kenya. The motorcycles are going into service in the robust motorcycle taxi market that exists in Kenya.

ALYI is also delivering components to locally assemble three wheeled electric Bajas in Ethiopia which are also going into service withing the local taxi market in addition to serving the delivery market.

To learn more about WPUR, visit https://www.wpurinc.com.

To learn more about ALYI, visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

