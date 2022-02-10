Bravida's Procurement Team Accelerates its Digitization Journey with Ivalua

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading provider of global Spend Management Cloud solutions, today announced that Bravida Holding AB has selected the Ivalua platform to digitize the management of its direct and indirect spend.

Bravida is the Nordic region's leading supplier of end-to-end technical solutions in service and installation. They help their customers to create effective and sustainable properties by providing installation and maintenance services for critical infrastructures. Over a third of the Nordic countries' CO 2 emissions come from housing and construction. By maintaining, upgrading and digitizing properties, Bravida contributes to reduce emissions.

Ivalua has been chosen for its flexibility to include bespoke developments to address specific business challenges for customers. Consequently, the platform will effectively digitize all of Bravida's direct and indirect spend and enhance the group's strong focus on sustainable procurement through increased transparency and relevant data from suppliers.

"Ivalua's platform uniquely combines industry best practices for both direct and indirect spend, with the flexibility to deliver bespoke capabilities and empower our procurement strategy to provide Bravida with an additional competitive edge", said Mattias Johansson, CEO and Group president at Bravida Holding AB. "This project is a great example of how innovation in procurement contributes to Bravida's financial performance", he concluded.

About Bravida Holding AB

Good properties make a difference – that's why Bravida exists. Bravida's long-term goal is to be carbon-neutral throughout the value chain by 2045. They have 12,000 employees and a presence in over 180 locations in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland.

Bravida's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us at @Ivalua.

