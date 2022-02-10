CINÉPOLIS LUXURY CINEMAS ANNOUNCES REIMAGINED MIAMI LOCATION REOPENING AS A LUXURY DINE-IN CINEMA

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas , a leading world-class cinema exhibitor known for its enhanced movie-going concepts, today announces the reimagination and unveiling of its Cinépolis Coconut Grove location as Cinépolis Luxury Cinem as Coconut Grove on Friday, February 11, 2022. In celebration, all ticketed guests will receive a complimentary popcorn on opening day. While supplies last. The refreshed 14-screen, 648-seat, 51,371-square-foot luxury concept will further its status as the entertainment anchor at CocoWalk , the recently renovated, upscale and open-air lifestyle center situated in the heart of Miami's highly coveted Coconut Grove neighborhood.

"As we continue to expand our Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas portfolio nationwide, we couldn't be more thrilled to share an enhanced version of our beloved movie-going concept with the local Miami community," said Luis Olloqui, Chief Executive Officer of Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas. "We are eager to invite our local movie-goers in to enjoy this new and exciting way to create forever memories with friends and loved ones alike."

Originally opened in 2015, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Coconut Grove will now feature new sophisticated interior décor with a stylish lounge-style lobby area showcasing modern, elegant furnishings and accents, complete with seating options for guests to mingle and relax before and after a movie. Spacious theater auditoriums will offer guests newly minted and fully reclining leather seats, cutting-edge sound and projection technology, in-theater waiter service delivered by stealthy, ninja-like servers to ensure minimal movie disruption, and more.

The expanded Luxury Cinemas gourmet menu will showcase chef-driven selections featuring fresh ingredients, with gluten and vegan-friendly options available, and will be paired with a full-service bar service pouring signature cocktails, imported and craft beers, and hand-selected wine offerings. Guests may expect everything from fresh bottomless butter popcorn, unique starters, their world famous Supremas, and popular favorite Pretzel Sticks, to cauliflower pizza, flavorful tacos, sandwiches and gourmet burgers — all served at the push of a button from one's seat. The new menu may be found at cinepolisusa.com/menus .

Each day the cinema will offer different discounts on tickets as well as drink specials and happy hour. Most notable are discounted tickets for children on Mondays, discounted tickets for Cinepolis Rewards Members every Tuesday, and special discounted tickets for seniors on Wednesdays as well as half-price popcorn & candy for all. A full list of promotions can be found at cinepolisusa.com/promotions .

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Coconut Grove is located at 3015 Grand Ave, Miami, FL 33133 at the upscale CocoWalk lifestyle center featuring an exciting mix of curated national, regional, and local concepts recently opened. The cinema will screen movies seven days a week with ticket prices ranging from $10-$16 depending on day of week and showtime. Taxes and special format charges may apply. Guests will be able to reserve seating via cinepolisusa.com .

About Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas is a leading world-class cinema exhibitor in the United States that offers guests more than a movie. The Dallas-based theater chain opened its first luxury dine-in theater in Del Mar, CA in July 2011 and has some of the top performing dine-in movie theaters in the country, currently operating a total of 26 theaters with a presence in Southern California, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Texas, Ohio and Maryland. Its parent company, Cinépolis, was founded in Mexico in 1971 and today has positioned itself as the world's second largest movie theater circuit in terms of attendance. For more information about Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, please visit cinepolisusa.com or follow on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Cinépolis

Cinépolis was founded in Mexico in 1971. Today, it has positioned itself as the world's 2nd largest movie theater circuit in terms of attendance. Operating 866 cinema complexes with 6,690 screens, Cinépolis entertains over 330 million moviegoers annually in 19 countries worldwide. Cinépolis has recently entered the Indonesian market as well. It was the first cinema exhibitor in the world to pioneer the concept of luxury movie theaters, establishing the first luxury theater experience in 1999 in Mexico City. Cinépolis aspires to provide its guests with the best overall experience in film entertainment and employs a global workforce of over 46,000 people to support its mission.

