CLOUDASTRUCTURE PARTNERS with SERVICIOS TACTICOS de SEGURIDAD

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cloudastructure, the award-winning cloud video surveillance provider, signed an exclusive agreement with renowned security integrator Servicios Tacticos de Seguridad [SERTACSE] to be their exclusive cloud-based security provider.

The partnership is a major territorial leap for the Florida-based startup. SERTACSE's reputation as the security integrator of choice throughout Latin America and the Caribbean is deep, wide-ranging, and long-standing. Their client list includes dozens of Fortune 500 companies such as Microsoft, Merck, Pfizer, Cisco, Grainger, and Oracle, as well as the national bank of Panama and the Banco Central of Costa Rica, as well as multiple government ministries and facilities throughout the region.

Nino Vaprio, General Manager of SERTACSE, is well-known for his prediction a year ago that cloud-based security would be the future of video surveillance. Having reviewed every provider on the market for a partner, he was unequivocal in his choice of Cloudastructure. He commented, "Cloudastructure's understanding of – and due diligence regarding – cybersecurity, as well as their vision for the future, far surpasses that of their competitors. But there is more to a partnership than just technology. Cloudastructure's amazing team routinely demonstrates SERTACSE's values of professionalism, adaptation, flexibility, and constant improvement."

Cloudastructure CEO Rick Bentley commented, "We are incredibly proud to be the partner of choice for such a renowned security integrator as SERTACSE and we look forward to justifying their trust in us with a long and storied partnership. This is an incredible opportunity for Cloudastructure to move forward with international expansion well ahead of schedule, as well as gain real world insights from a respected leader in the field as we continue to develop our technology."

About Cloudastructure:

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with R&D in Silicon Valley, California, Cloudastructure's award-winning surveillance video management system is designed and supported by world-class technical resources drawn from five continents. The platform's unique architecture enables AI and computer vision for scalable, flexible, cost-effective security and eliminates the resource-intensive management and data risks of on-premises solutions. Cloudastructure enables a unified view of multiple sites for motion, facial recognition/detection, anomaly detection, object counting, LPR, advanced analytics, and compliance and delivers up to a 75% lower total cost of ownership than other systems. For more information, visit www.cloudastructure.com .

About Servicios Tácticos de Seguridad:

Servicios Tácticos de Seguridad, empresa con más de 20 años de experiencia en el desarrollo, integración y estrategias innovadoras de Seguridad Electrónica, Cableado Estructurado, Seguridad de Sistemas, Seguridad Física, Monitoreo y Seguridad Operativa. Cuenta con oficinas en Panamá, Costa Rica, El Salvador y Guatemala, y atendemos clientes en la región de Centro y Sur América, y el Caribe. Somos una empresa con personal idóneo altamente calificado y certificado con amplia experiencia en distintas verticales, como lo son Aeropuertos, Bancos, Retail, Industrias, Activos Críticos, Minera, Escuelas, entre otros. Nuestra misión es estar a la vanguardia en la constante evolución tecnológica, orientada a las realidades del mercado, anticipando sus tendencias, y ofrecer un extraordinario compromiso de servicio al cliente. Nuestra visión es mantener nuestra posición de liderazgo vertical y horizontal a través de una continua capacitación e innovación tecnológica en los segmentos de protección y seguridad, mediante el asesoramiento en toma de decisiones a nuestros socios comerciales ofreciendo las mejores marcas y productos de aliados tecnológicos.

View original content:

SOURCE Cloudastructure, Inc