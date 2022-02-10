"To The Moon" Launches Fashion Line and Sneaker On Day 1 of NYFW Street Artist, Gazoo ToTheMoon, To Reveal A Fashion Line And Custom Sneaker Collaboration During New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 11th, To The Moon is to unveil their debut fashion line and custom sneaker collaboration with Mack Complex. A press junket is to be held from 9pm to 10pm at SNS Bar NYC with owners Gazoo ToTheMoon and Nick Reynolds, followed by a NYFW after-party with a performance by UK artist, JNR Choi, whose song "To The Moon" went viral on Tik Tok, and music by Hot 97's DJ's Manny Mills and DJ Stacks.

The event will be held at the end of Day 1 of New York's Fashion Week at SNS Bar NYC - Sneakersnstuff - a bar located below the New York City shop with an entrance on 63 Gansevoort Street on Friday, February 11th 2022 from 9 pm to 2 am. "I've been pushing To The Moon for almost a decade with my art so I'm excited to be entering the fashion space" Gazoo notes. The apparels will be available for purchase by this Friday at www.UpToTheMoon.com.

About To The Moon

To The Moon is a lifestyle that encompasses street art, fashion, design, and cannabis. It was founded by Gazoo ToTheMoon and Nick Reynolds in 2020. The brand released their Milky Way cannabis strain at Cookies Melrose and sold out under two weeks. Gazoo, formerly worked in management for stars like French Montana, Wiz Khalifa and Big Sean, is also a renown street artist. He currently serves as the creative director at To The Moon. He has designed at boutique hotel and luxury bars. Gazoo has appeared in New York Times, LA Mag, Vice, and Fuse.

