National Cancer Center Japan Joins Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences ®(Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, announced today that the National Cancer Center (NCC) Japan has joined Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA). Established in 1962 by Japan's Ministry of Health and Welfare, NCC Japan leads the nation's cancer treatment, prevention, control, research and education. The organization's mission is to promote innovation in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer while working to discover the fundamental causes of the disease. With a total staff of over 3,900, it is the largest cancer research organization in Japan.

The Caris POA is a growing network of leading cancer centers across the globe that collaborate to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. As a member of the POA, NCC Japan will collaborate with Caris to utilize study data inclusive of patients of Japanese descent, which will add significant diversity in the patient populations being studied for impactful precision oncology research. Additionally, NCC Japan and its 43 affiliated network locations will work together to generate new evidence across multiple tumor groups, track longitudinal clinical outcomes, contribute data, and correlate outcomes with molecular clinical demographic attributes.

"Caris Life Sciences provides one of the most comprehensive tumor profiling offerings in the world, and we are excited to expand our partnership with them by joining the POA," said Takayuki Yoshino, M.D., Ph.D., Head of Clinical Research Coordination Division & Director of Gastroenterology and Gastrointestinal Oncology at the National Cancer Center Hospital East. "Through this trial, our cancer patients in Asia will now have access to the state-of-the-art, critical molecular information needed to allow their treating physicians to make therapy-based decisions to ultimately help deliver better outcomes."

NCC Japan is currently utilizing Caris' comprehensive molecular profiling including whole exome sequencing (WES) and whole transcriptome sequencing (WTS) in the MONSTAR-SCREEN-2 of SCRUM-Japan, the largest cancer genomic screening consortium in Japan. Launched in 2015, SCRUM-Japan is one of the world's largest cancer initiatives, involving some 260 Japanese clinical facilities and 17 pharmaceutical companies. More than 20,000 patients are enrolled, with 2,500 more signed up annually. The multinational genomic screening program is designed to accelerate the development of innovative biomarker-driven precision medicine cancer therapies. By utilizing Caris' next generation sequencing and AI-based predictors, participants will be matched to, and able to enroll in, targeted therapy clinical trials based on the data received from Caris' molecular profile.

"NCC Japan's mission to establish, practice and promote precision medicine tailored to individual patients aligns with Caris' mission to promote the study and appropriate use of molecular testing in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer across all patient populations in and outside the U.S.," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "We are excited to welcome them to the POA, and look forward to helping them advance cancer care in Japan and across Asia."

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes 59 cancer centers and academic institutions. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through Caris molecular profiling, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker directed trials sponsored by biopharma.

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. Caris' latest advancement, which is currently available within its Precision Oncology Alliance, is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Denver, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter ( @CarisLS ).

The National Cancer Center Japan, established in 1962, is a leading medical institution in cancer treatment and research in Japan. It is actively involved in physician-led clinical trials and clinical research, and has produced a wealth of research results that have led to the development of new drugs.

