Peter Racicot Joins Coastal Medical Transportation Services as Vice President of Business Development <span class="legendSpanClass">Industry Veteran to Lead Company's Expansion Efforts in the South Shore and South Coast</span>

SOUTH YARMOUTH, Mass., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Medical Transportation Services (CMTS) , a medical transportation company providing the highest quality of care with compassion, dignity and respect for all customers and patients, today announced that Peter Racicot has joined the company as vice president of business development. Racicot brings more than 35 years of emergency medical services (EMS) and healthcare industry expertise to his new position and will work to expand CMTS' business on the South Shore and South Coast of Massachusetts.

Coastal Medical Transportation Services (PRNewsfoto/Coastal Medical Transportation) (PRNewswire)

Peter has extensive experience in consulting, negotiating, budgeting, contracting and strategic planning. He most recently served as director of healthcare and strategic accounts at Bay Copy. He joined Fallon Ambulance Service at 19 years old and helped the company grow to become the largest EMS provider in Massachusetts with a majority stake in Boston and the surrounding market. He also successfully coordinated the acquisition of Fallon by Transformative Healthcare, serving as SVP of business development. He earned his bachelor's degree in finance and accounting from Northeastern University.

"As a seasoned EMS and healthcare leader, Peter will enable CMTS to efficiently and strategically grow our operations during a time where access to high-quality care remains imperative," said Alexandre Theoharidis, president and CEO, Coastal Medical Transportation Services.

CMTS leverages the latest EMS technology to provide a variety of services including mobile COVID-19 testing, Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Life Support (ALS), as well as wheelchair and walk-on transportation to and from a patients' desired destination or event, for both medical and non-medical appointments.

"I am honored to join the CMTS team at a pivotal time of growth for the company," said Racicot. "I look forward to expanding our footprint and ensuring more people receive best-in-class and personalized care."

About Coastal Medical Transportation Services

Founded in 2013, Coastal Medical Transportation Services is a 24/7 non-emergency transportation service serving healthcare institutions and patients across New England. CMTS provides a wide variety of services from Advanced Life Support (ALS) to wheelchair and walk-on transportation to and from any desired destination or event, for both medical and non-medical appointments. CMTS provides clinically superior care and utilizes the latest technology available in the emergency medical services (EMS) industry.

CMTS is owned, operated and managed by local medical and business professionals, each of whom takes great pride in serving and giving back to their community. For more information, visit http://cmtsma.com .

Media Contact

Sage Morander

SVM Public Relations

sage.morander@svmpr.com

401.490.9700

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coastal Medical Transportation Services