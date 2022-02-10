Protagonist Therapeutics to Present at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on February 17th at 3:00 p.m. EST.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available in the Investors section of the Protagonist Therapeutics website at https://investors.protagonist-inc.com/.

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with multiple peptide-based new chemical entities in different stages of clinical development, all derived from the Company's proprietary technology platform.

Protagonist's pipeline includes rusfertide, an investigational, injectable hepcidin mimetic currently in the REVIVE Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for polycythemia vera (PV), the PACIFIC Phase 2 study in PV subjects with high hematocrit levels, and a recently completed Phase 2a study for hereditary hemochromatosis. The Company is actively initiating PERSIST, a single, global Phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of a once weekly, subcutaneously self-administered dose of rusfertide.

The Company is also evaluating an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide (PN-943), currently in the IDEAL Phase 2 study in adults with moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis (UC). The Company is targeting ulcerative colitis as the initial indication.

The Company has a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc., for the development of oral peptide IL-23 receptor antagonist PN-235 (JNJ-77242113), a second-generation oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist candidate. Under the collaboration with Janssen, PN-235 is expected to advance into Phase 2b studies in psoriasis and at least one new Phase 2 clinical study in inflammatory bowel disease.

