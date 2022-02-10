Quicken survey shows that Americans prioritize love over money, yet most aren't satisfied with their financial status

People who are satisfied with their financial status are more likely to report satisfaction with their relationship status over those who are not satisfied with their finances

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicken Inc. , maker of America's best-selling personal finance software, today shared findings from a survey that explored consumers' perspectives on and the correlation between love and money.

The survey found that more than half (59%) of Americans say love is a priority over money, and over a third (37%) say they would give up whatever amount of money it takes to guarantee them a great romantic relationship for the rest of their life. Yet, three-quarters (74%) of Americans say that money gives them more stress than love.

Love and money are intertwined in American relationships

With 85% of Americans reporting that they split general expenses with their partner(s), financial status and habits are a large factor in the success of relationships.

60% of Americans say that their romantic partner's financial standing is important, with one in four (25%) saying it's very important.

32% of Americans say that if they were to marry or remarry today, they'd ask their partner to sign a prenup if they had vastly different finances — and 53% would be willing to sign one.

With a significant amount of emphasis put on romantic partners' financial standing, it's also a top source of tension in relationships. One in four (25%) Americans say that money is the topic they argue about the most with their romantic partner.

Can money buy you love?

Financial standing is a top priority for respondents when it comes to finding and keeping a romantic partner, but less than half (44%) report that they are satisfied with their own financial status.

Of those satisfied with their financial status, almost three-fourths (73%) were also satisfied with their relationship status. On the contrary, less than half (46%) of respondents dissatisfied with their financial status were satisfied with their relationship status.

"'Couples and money' is not a new topic, yet the two are perhaps more intertwined than we had previously realized," said Linda Itskovitz, Chief Marketing Officer at Quicken. "Finances play a fundamental role in the success of a relationship; having the skills to successfully manage your finances can have a significant impact on all aspects of your romantic relationships."

Bad financial habits are relationship turn offs

Americans' top turn offs in romantic partners' money habits are paying bills late (77%), relying on family members and friends for money (76%), and being overly opulent and spending money on things that are not needed (76%).

Women were more likely than men to identify the following money habits as turn offs:

Letting you pay for everything (87% women, 57% men)

Relying on friends and family for money (83% women, 67% men)

Being responsible for a family member's bills (50% women, 40% men)

Living with family to save money (39% women, 27% men)

Financial expectations in dating are evolving with younger generations

Nearly three-quarters (71%) of men say that they expect to pay for the full bill on the first date, compared to only 5% of women. However, this may be evolving as younger generations are more likely to say that they expect to split the bill 50/50 on the first date. Nearly one-third of Gen Z (30%) and millennials (28%) agree, while 65% of Gen X and 62% of boomers expect that one person will pay for the entire bill.

About Quicken Inc.

Quicken is the best-selling personal finance software in the U.S. For over 30 years, more than 17 million customers have relied on Quicken to help them take control of their finances. Quicken's award-winning suite of personal finance software and apps — including Quicken Starter Edition, Quicken Deluxe, Quicken Premier, Quicken Home & Business, and Simplifi by Quicken — cater to different financial needs and device preferences. Simplifi by Quicken, named the "best budgeting app" by The New York Times Wirecutter, was added to the Quicken product suite in 2020. Simplifi, a web and mobile app, is designed to help a new generation of digital natives easily stay on top of their finances.

Learn more about Quicken at www.quicken.com and follow on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube and Reddit . Learn more about Simplifi at www.quicken.com/simplifi , download the app on Google Play or the App Store , and follow on Instagram and Facebook .

Methodology: This SurveyMonkey online poll was conducted in January 2022. The survey consisted of a sample of nearly 1,200 U.S. adults, ages 18 to 74, from the Cint consumer network.

