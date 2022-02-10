SOUTHEASTERN FINANCIAL JOINS GENX FINANCIAL AND MERGES INTO INNOVATIVE FINANCIAL GROUP GenXFinancial the Largest Super-OSJ Affiliated with Advisor Group's Royal Alliance Subsidiary adds 5 advisors and 220 million in AUA

JACKSON, Miss., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenXFinancial (GenX), a premier wealth management firm specializing in continuity, succession planning and facilitating growth for NextGen financial professionals, announced the addition of Southeastern Financial, led by Randy Keng, Dmitri Sushenia, and Billy Wayne Dixon, each with over 20 years of financial services experience. The firm, based in Jackson, Mississippi, has a total of 5 advisors with over 220 million in AUA.

GenX's largest and core business, Innovative Financial Group (IFG), was founded by industry veterans Brian Heapps and Robert Mitchell in 2017, now oversees over 9 billion in client assets, supervises 184 financial professionals, and is the largest Super-OSJ with Advisor Group's subsidiary, Royal Alliance Associates.

"Southeastern Financial merged with GenX because they have a platform that is truly focused on the needs of the independent advisor. Our reps will have access to back-office support, technology and resources which will contribute to our continued growth and productivity. We look forward to focusing on our clients now and for future generations with the GenX team behind us" said Keng.

Heapps said, "We are excited that Randy Keng and the Southeastern Financial team have chosen to affiliate with GenX. Our scale enables a platform designed to help NextGen financial advisors own and run their own businesses. These advisors will be able to access our team of experts that are squarely focused on helping our advisors run their businesses more efficiently, while at the same time helping to protect and grow their business value."

GenXFinancial is the parent company for Innovative Financial Group (www.askifg.com ), MyRemoteFA (www.myremotefa.com ), and SellMyFinancialPractice (www.sellmyfinancialpractice.com). Each business is focused on helping support the independent financial advisor deliver fiduciary planning and advice to clients. Through these businesses, GenX Financial is helping create the roadmap for how financial firms are built and advice is delivered to clients.

