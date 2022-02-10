STARBOARD DELIVERS OPEN LETTER TO HUNTSMAN STOCKHOLDERS Files Definitive Proxy Materials for the Election of its Slate of Four Highly-Qualified Director Nominees at Huntsman's 2022 Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Value LP (together with its affiliates, "Starboard" or "we"), one of the largest stockholders of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) ("Huntsman" or the "Company"), with an ownership interest of approximately 8.6% of the Company's outstanding shares, today announced that it has delivered an open letter to Huntsman stockholders and has filed definitive proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with Starboard's nomination of a slate of four highly-qualified director nominees for election to the Huntsman Board of Directors at the Company's upcoming 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

The full text of Starboard's open letter to Huntsman stockholders can be viewed at the following link:

https://www.starboardvalue.com/wp-content/uploads/Starboard_Value_LP_Letter_to_HUN_Stockholders_2.10.2022.pdf





About Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP is a New York-based investment adviser with a focused and differentiated fundamental approach to investing primarily in publicly traded U.S. companies. Starboard seeks to invest in deeply undervalued companies and actively engage with management teams and boards of directors to identify and execute on opportunities to unlock value for the benefit of all shareholders.

