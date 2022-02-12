MARATHON DIGITAL 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. - MARA

MARATHON DIGITAL 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. - MARA

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until February 15, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: MARA), if they purchased the Company's shares between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada.

(PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC) (PRNewswire)

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Marathon and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-mara/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by February 15, 2022 .

About the Lawsuit

Marathon and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 15, 2021, the Company disclosed that it had received a subpoena to produce documents and communications its Hardin, Montana data center facility and advised that "the SEC may be investigating whether or not there may have been any violations of the federal securities law." On this news, shares of Marathon fell $20.52 per share, or 27.03%, to close at $55.40 per share on November 15, 2021.

The case is Schlatre v. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. et al., No. 21-cv-02209.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC