Canon U.S.A., Inc. Is Successful Against eBay Counterfeiter

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc. and its parent company, Canon Inc. of Japan, are pleased to announce that the companies have succeeded in stopping the sale and distribution of counterfeit Canon batteries and power supplies by a seller in Texas. As part of the resolution, the seller paid a significant amount of money to Canon for his unlawful activities and signed a sworn agreement that he would not counterfeit or infringe Canon's trademarks in the future.

The action against an online seller of counterfeit Canon products located in Texas resulted from Canon's investigation into the seller's distribution of counterfeit Canon camera batteries on eBay, and is part of Canon's ongoing efforts to protect Canon consumers' health and safety from counterfeit products. Upon being confronted with the evidence, the seller agreed to resolve the matter without litigation. The Canon companies are represented by Mark Schonfeld of Burns & Levinson LLP of Boston, MA and Joseph F. Colvin of Hughes Watters Askanase of Houston, TX.

Canon aggressively pursues counterfeiters in the United States and around the world to protect its customers from spurious and potentially unsafe products which unlawfully use the Canon name, as well as to protect the value, trusted reputation, and loyalty that the Canon brand has acquired over decades in producing high-quality, safe, and reliable products.

For more information about Canon's anti-counterfeiting measures, please visit https://global.canon/en/intellectual-property/anti-counterfeit/.

