THE 8 X JEFF KOONS: the US artist has created his dream car with BMW

LOS ANGELES and MUNICH, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exclusive edition of 99 automobiles, a limited number of the M850i xDrive Gran Coupé were created by Jeff Koons and BMW in close collaboration. With THE 8 X JEFF KOONS, the most elaborately designed vehicle in all of BMW's history will be presented to a global audience.

Jeff Koons, artist: "My edition of the BMW 8 Series is my dream car! I can't wait to drive it and ride in it, and I hope that people will enjoy the Gran Coupé just as much as I do."

Only four cars will be painted each week. The interior is comprised of high-end materials, fine leather and a cupholder lid with an edition badging and the artist's signature. The seats are made up of the red and blue which reflects the colors of superheroes from the comic book universe as well as those of BMW M. The exploding lines of color are an homage to the artist's 2010 BMW Art Car, while the "POP!" and the vapor thrust imagery symbolize the power and speed of THE 8 X JEFF KOONS.

THE 8 X JEFF KOONS will be on display in Manhattan's Rockefeller Plaza before one vehicle, signed by Jeff Koons, will be auctioned off at Christie's in New York on April 4. All proceeds from the highest bid will go to the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC). Jeff Koons has been personally involved with this nonprofit NGO for over two decades.

THE 8 X JEFF KOONS: Price upon request, available via BMW dealerships. Requests and further information at THE8XJEFFKOONS@bmw.com as well as in the BMW PressClub.

