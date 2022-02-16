LONGi adds 54-cell module to its Hi-MO 5 product line

XI'AN, China, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading solar technology company LONGi, headquartered in Xi'an, China, announced today that it has released a new module, the Hi-MO 5m 54c. With 54 cells, this new Hi-MO 5m module is designed mainly for residential and C&I rooftop systems, produces a maximum power output of 415W, and achieves an efficiency of 21.25%.

The new Hi-MO 5m 54-cell module will expand LONGi's award-winning Hi-MO 5 product line, which has seen unprecedented popularity in large-scale installations thanks to its advanced technology, reliability, and excellent performance. The addition of this new module makes the Hi-MO 5 product family available as well for small and medium-sized C&I applications.

Hi-MO 5 products use M10 (182mm) industry standard solar cells. Boundary conditions for design and application of PV modules must account for varying conditions across different links of the supply and value chain. The Hi-MO 5m's 182mm half-cut cells have proven to be optimal for all manufacturing processes, from ingots and wafers to cells and modules. They are also optimal for module deployment processes, transportation, installation, and overall system integration.

Hi-MO 5m 54-cell modules feature PERC Gallium-doped p-type half-cut cells with the highest resistance against light aging (lowest LID) for maximum energy yield and are backed with a 25-year performance warranty. This technology has won performance and technology awards from the Renewable Energy Testing Center (RETC) and PV Evolution Labs (PVEL).

The Hi-MO 5m performs well in low-light conditions (such as morning and evening) and even unfavourable lighting angles, with excellent temperature coefficients. Moreover, integrated segmented ribbon technology traps more light into the solar cell, simultaneously reducing cell stress.

With a module size of 1722mm by 1134mm, the Hi-MO 5m 54-cell module offers a higher standard of design and versatility, easy handling and installation. The Hi-MO 5m 54-cell series supports most standard mounting systems clamping on the long and short sides of the module frame, as well as lay-in or slide-in systems and elevation systems with module edge clamping. The modules are also compatible with most popular inverters. Their short circuit current is low and well below 15 Amps. At less than 2m² in size and less than 23kg in weight, the module small and light enough for one person to install.

The Hi-MO 5 series won LONGi the 2021 Intersolar Award for its advanced technology and innovation. By the end of 2021, Hi-MO 5 modules with 72 cells (144 half-cut cells) had been supplied to some 600 clients in 57 countries, with cumulative shipments exceeding 10 GW.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ''Utilizing Solar Energy, Building a Green World'' and brand philosophy of ''Steadfast and Reliable Technology Leadership'', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers, cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has, more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

