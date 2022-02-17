The Counter Spices Up the Burger Game with the New Serrano Burger

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Counter brings the heat with the new, spicy Serrano Burger and two beverages to cool things down. Guests can sip on a chilled glass of Ruffino Pinot Grigio or enjoy a refreshing bottle of Modelo Especial. All three offerings are available now through May 1.

Guests can now enjoy the fiery and cool combinations:

Serrano Burger - All-natural angus beef with red onion, cheddar cheese, smoked gouda cheese, bacon, serrano pepper and onion mix. Served on a brioche bun garnished with a deep-fried serrano pepper with a side of serrano chili aioli.

Ruffino Pinot Grigio – Medium-bodied, lively, and elegant, a touch of minerality lingers in the finish with notes of lemon peel.

Modelo Especial - Characterized by an orange blossom honey aroma with a hint of herb, and delivering a refreshing, well-balanced taste and light hop character with a crisp, clean finish.

"We are excited to introduce the new Serrano Burger and beverage pairings for a limited time," said Aubrey Caruth, Senior Director of Marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of The Counter. "Our guests will get that kick they crave from the burger and enjoy the complementary flavors of our cool beverage pairings for that perfect balance with every bite."

For brunch fans, The Counter is also offering our Brunch Anytime menu, available until March 31 at participating locations.

The Brunch Anytime promotion features three special items, available all day:

Breakfast Burger - All-natural angus beef, cheddar, tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, sunny side up egg* and sweet sriracha served on a brioche bun.

The 'All American' Bloody Mary - Tito's® Handmade Vodka, Zing Zang® Bloody Mary Mix garnished with a chicken tender strip, celery, pickled green bean, bacon, tomato and lemon wedge with a Tajin® salt rim.

The 'Spicy Maria' - Patron® Silver Tequila, Zing Zang® Bloody Mary Mix garnished with celery, avocado, pickled green bean, bacon, tomato and lime wedge with a Tajin® salt rim.

About The Counter

Founded in 2003, The Counter®'s mission was to challenge the traditional burger joint. The Counter® provides a fresh, unconventional approach to creating the ultimate burger, offering over a million possible burger combinations with a choice from nine proteins, 12 distinct cheeses, 31 signature toppings, 20 unique sauces and 11 types of buns or fresh greens. The Counter® offers a full-service, casual dining experience in an inviting space with industrial décor and upbeat music. The Counter was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3000 locations in 35 countries. For more information about The Counter®, visit www.TheCounter.com.



For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com

