Reynolds Expands Customer Ambassador Initiative, Adds Industry Relations Role with Focus on Third-Party Stakeholders

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reynolds and Reynolds Company announced today the expansion of its Customer Ambassador initiative with the addition of a new industry relations role. The goal of the new position will be to establish closer working relationships with the various industry groups and associations that dealers work with in running their businesses.

"We recognize the important role many industry groups play for dealers and OEMs," said Vice President of Customer Relations and Chief Customer Ambassador Dave Bates. "To put more substance behind our involvement with these groups, we are adding a dedicated role on our team."

Bates has named Shawn Leibold director of Industry Relations for Reynolds.

Leibold joins Reynolds with more than two decades of prior customer relations leadership at the company and, more recently, with the Western & Southern Tennis Tournament, a top professional tennis event and one of the last stops on the U.S. Open Series prior to the U.S. Open.

"I have known Shawn since he started with Reynolds and have long admired his skill in working with customers and customer groups," said Bates. "As we continue working to aggressively grow our footprint in automotive, deepening our partnerships with associations and key influencers is critical. Shawn's background and skills fit perfectly for this role and we are thrilled to have him as a part of our team."

Leibold, who has been a director of business development outside the automotive industry for the past 12 years, says he's excited to be back at Reynolds with the company's renewed focus on industry partnerships. "As we look to the future, it's clear now is the time to build and strengthen meaningful relationships across the automotive ecosystem," said Leibold. "We have an opportunity to reimagine how we all work together with the ultimate goal of continued dealer and manufacturer success.

"Reynolds has a storied 150-plus year history and I couldn't be more excited to help build on that tradition alongside some of the best people in the industry," he concluded. "But most importantly, I'm looking forward to fulfilling this new position of responsibility – and that means bringing a proactive and collaborative mindset to our industry relationships, listening to their input, and forging a constructive path forward together for the benefit of all parties."

About Reynolds

Reynolds and Reynolds is a leading provider of automobile dealership software, services, and forms to help dealerships deliver better business results and transform the customer experience. The company is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, with major U.S. operations in Houston and College Station, Texas, and Celina, Ohio, as well as operations in Canada, in the U.K., and Europe.

(www.reyrey.com)

Media Information:

media@reyrey.com

937.607.8045

One Reynolds Way

Dayton, Ohio 45430

View original content:

SOURCE The Reynolds and Reynolds Company