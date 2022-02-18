BIIB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Biogen Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 8, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/biogen-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=23818&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Biogen between June 7, 2021 and January 11, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 8, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Biogen Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) there was a significant, undisclosed lobbying campaign between Biogen and the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") that was instrumental in the decision to file and approve Aduhelm, a drug being developed to treat Alzheimer's disease; 2) the Phase III ENGAGE study demonstrated that Aduhelm failed to achieve a clinical benefit to Alzheimer's patients; 3) ENGAGE was a failed study from which Biogen concluded not to seek FDA approval for Aduhelm in 2019; and 4) defendants misled investors as to the way in which approval was achieved, that the clinical data did not support a clinical benefit by taking Aduhelm and that side-effects were dangerous and serious.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law