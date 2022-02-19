Haulathon celebrates the biggest names in pop culture with exclusive merchandise and celebrity panels, including limited signed collectibles from Elvira, Kevin Eastman and more!

NECA AND TARGET ANNOUNCE HAULATHON, THE FIRST OF ITS KIND MONTH LONG GLOBAL COLLECTOR'S EVENT AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY IN TARGET STORES AND ONLINE Haulathon celebrates the biggest names in pop culture with exclusive merchandise and celebrity panels, including limited signed collectibles from Elvira, Kevin Eastman and more!

HILLSIDE, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NECA (National Entertainment Collectibles Association) and Target Corporation are proud to announce Haulathon, the first of its kind global collectors event featuring the best in exclusive figures and never before seen collectibles from NECA, Kidrobot, Chia Pet and more. This four-week one-of-a-kind global collaboration between NECA and Target Corporation begins March 18 and will be available at Target and Target.com within the US and internationally at Haulathon.com. New products will be available to purchase online every Friday at 8:00am CST.

Haulathon (PRNewswire)

Haulathon product includes figures and merchandise featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Back to the Future, Gargoyles, Hello Kitty, Elvira, Universal Monsters, Evil Dead, Bob Ross, Gremlins, and more. Haulathon will also feature the exclusive reveal of David Hasselhoff's Malibu Dave clothing line. There are even more collectibles and figures available including Haulathon Collectible Swag Sets, as well as Kidrobot Phunnys featuring Mickey, Minnie, Kermit and others.

Another Haulathon exclusive are signed variants by Howie Mandel for Gremlins, Cassandra Peterson for Elvira, Ru Paul for Chia Pet and Kevin Eastman for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Only found in select packages scattered across the United States, these rare collectibles are the ultimate find for pop culture treasure hunters.

Paired with the pop culture icons that helped inspire their creation, celebrities promoting the month long Haulathon event include Kevin Eastman, (co-creator Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Cassandra Peterson (Elvira), Howie Mandel (Gizmo from "Gremlins"), and Paul Fusco (Alf). Panel events featuring talent will be held each week and will stream exclusively on Haulathon's social media accounts and Haulathon.com.

This exclusive licensing partnership between NECA and Target Corporation is produced by Radical Share, a global digital marketing agency handling Haulathon's social media, influencer, publicity, marketing, email and Ecommerce. In addition to NECA, Radical Share also represents global brands Kidrobot, Rubies, JEI, Costumes.com and Denuo Novo.

The first of its kind Haulathon four-week event begins March 18 and is available at Target and Target.com in the United States and internationally at Haulathon.com, with new products dropping online every Friday at 8:00am CST.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation serves guests at more than 1,900 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews.



About NECA

NECA (National Entertainment Collectibles Association) is a leading creator, marketer, and global distributor of licensed consumer products based on some of the world's most recognizable movies, video games, comic books, and pop culture. The NECA group of companies includes game developer and publisher WizKids, urban vinyl icon Kidrobot, and Joseph Enterprises, Inc., the creator of Chia Pet, The Clapper and other iconic American products.

About Radical Share LLC

Radical Share is a strategic global digital marketing agency specializing in pop culture entertainment, including the world's most popular consumer product companies NECA (National Entertainment Collectibles Association), Kidrobot, Rubies, JEI, Costumes.com and Denuo Novo. Full-service capabilities include strategic brand marketing, influencer and social media strategy, public relations, email and CRM, affiliate, paid media and e-commerce expertise. Radical Share's client roster, mass retailer relationships and team will continue to grow in 2022.

