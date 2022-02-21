Axxess Hosting March 1 Webinar Featuring Home Care Leaders Sharing How to Keep Employees Happy Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, Bristol Hospice and SimiTree Healthcare Consultants to Participate

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, is hosting a webinar on March 1 at 1 p.m. CST featuring a discussion among home care leaders on how to keep employees happy.

The discussion, to be led by workforce expert Eric Scharber, Managing Principal, SimiTree Healthcare Consulting, will also include Ken Albert, President and CEO of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, and Sonnie Linebarger, Chief Operating Officer of Bristol Hospice.

Axxess and SimiTree recently released results of their 2022 Industry Trends Report, based on a survey of more than 1,800 respondents providing input into current workforce challenges and strategies organizations can use to more effectively engage and retain employees.

"This webinar will offer solutions from industry leaders having success in managing the staffing challenges identified in our survey," said Axxess Founder and CEO John Olajide. "Attendees will hear from an expert on industry workforce issues and two leaders who are successfully steering their businesses toward growth. It will be a conversation other providers can learn from."

Best Practices for Home-Based Care Employee Engagement and Retention will be held virtually on March 1, at 1 p.m. CST. Registration is open.

Providers will learn actionable steps to retaining their employees, including:

Metrics to monitor and strategies to respond

Innovations and steps to reduce employee burnout

Ways to improve staff onboarding and career journeys

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, providing solutions that help improve care for more than 3 million patients worldwide. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About SimiTree

SimiTree unites former Simione Healthcare Consultants and BlackTree Healthcare Consulting experts, services and approaches to help post-acute organizations raise performance levels and realize revenue potential in a complex market. Offering a full spectrum of clinical, financial, and operational services, SimiTree is committed to change the post-acute industry by aligning business and care in a way that makes organizations stronger, healthier, and better able to focus on patient needs. For more information, visit https://simitreehc.com/.

